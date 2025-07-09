AI company Gong announces major expansion of its EMEA headquarters in Dublin

LEADING AI company Gong has announced a major expansion of its Irish operations with plans to increase its Dublin workforce from 125 to more than 200 people.

The firm uses an AI platform to help companies better understand customers and business trends, with the aim of improving productivity, increasing predictability and growing revenue.

The Irish capital has been home to Gong's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters since 2022.

As part of its growth plans, the company has relocated to a new EMEA headquarters at WeWork One Central Plaza — the iconic former Central Bank building in the heart of Dublin.

"Our growth in Europe reflects a global shift — companies are embracing AI not just to keep pace, but to lead in highly competitive markets," said Amit Bendov, co-founder and CEO.

"Dublin plays a critical role in our global strategy.

"This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and our mission to empower revenue teams across EMEA with cutting-edge AI."

Attraction of Ireland

Gong now has more than 750 EMEA customers across key EMEA markets including Ireland, Britain, Germany, France, Nordics, Benelux and Spain.

The firms says EMEA customer use of its AI features is up 80 per cent on last year, helping it surpass $300m in annual recurring revenue earlier this year.

It credits its expansion with an increased demand for Gong's AI-powered revenue platform, particularly its agentic capabilities.

As a result, the high global demand for revenue AI solutions will see Gong add 75 new roles in Dublin over the next 18 months across R&D, sales and other departments.

Welcoming the expansion, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, said: "Ireland continues to be an attractive location for innovative companies to invest and serve their customer base from, offering a dynamic talent pool, a pro-business environment and seamless access to the European market."