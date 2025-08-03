Sisk wins contract to construct Commemorative Bridge in Dublin

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk has won the contract to deliver the Commemorate Bridge in Dublin, which will connect the Phoenix Park to the Irish National War Memorial Gardens.

The bridge will provide a new ceremonial entrance to the gardens at Islandbridge, Dublin 8, which are dedicated to the memory of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in the First World War.

The proposed stainless steel pedestrian and cycle bridge will feature boot imprints heading only in the direction of the Memorial Gardens, representing those who did not return from the conflict.

Designed by ritchie*studio following a competition held by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI), the bridge will span the Liffey with minimal adverse environmental impact.

The Irish National War Memorial Gardens were designed in the 1930s by internationally-renowned architect, Edwin Lutyens.

The Commemorative Bridge will complete Lutyen's vision for the gardens — which included plans for a bridge — while enhancing accessibility and improving the visitor experience.

The unique location will improve cultural and heritage links between the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Kilmainham Gaol, the Magazine Fort and the wider Phoenix Park.

Beyond the cultural and heritage impacts, the proposed bridge will represent an important piece of active travel infrastructure which will integrate with existing active travel routes in the area.

Construction will commence shortly on the project, which is co-funded by the Office of Public Works and the National Transport Authority.