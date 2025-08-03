Sisk wins contract to construct Commemorative Bridge in Dublin
Business

Sisk wins contract to construct Commemorative Bridge in Dublin

The bridge will span the River Liffey with minimal adverse environmental impact (Image: Office of Public Works)

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk has won the contract to deliver the Commemorate Bridge in Dublin, which will connect the Phoenix Park to the Irish National War Memorial Gardens.

The bridge will provide a new ceremonial entrance to the gardens at Islandbridge, Dublin 8, which are dedicated to the memory of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in the First World War.

The proposed stainless steel pedestrian and cycle bridge will feature boot imprints heading only in the direction of the Memorial Gardens, representing those who did not return from the conflict.

Designed by ritchie*studio following a competition held by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI), the bridge will span the Liffey with minimal adverse environmental impact.

The bridge will provide a new ceremonial entrance to the Irish National War Memorial Gardens (Image: Helen Cole / Failte Ireland)

The Irish National War Memorial Gardens were designed in the 1930s by internationally-renowned architect, Edwin Lutyens.

The Commemorative Bridge will complete Lutyen's vision for the gardens — which included plans for a bridge — while enhancing accessibility and improving the visitor experience.

The unique location will improve cultural and heritage links between the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Kilmainham Gaol, the Magazine Fort and the wider Phoenix Park.

Beyond the cultural and heritage impacts, the proposed bridge will represent an important piece of active travel infrastructure which will integrate with existing active travel routes in the area.

Construction will commence shortly on the project, which is co-funded by the Office of Public Works and the National Transport Authority.

See More: Dublin, Sisk

Related
Business 3 hours ago

Real estate firm Firethorn breaks ground on Dublin development in its first project outside of Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 3 days ago

Penneys launches first wheelchair-user mannequin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Australian multinational Macquarie acquires energy company Erova

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Poetry of the margins: Nick Burbridge’s Undercover Verses

By: John O'Donoghue

Comment 23 hours ago

A phrasebook of Irishness abroad

By: Joe Horgan

Culture 1 day ago

The Horgan Brothers: The Irish Lumières

By: Irish Post

Travel 1 day ago

Golden pass, silver service in Switzerland

By: James Ruddy

Business 1 day ago

How Riley is changing period care in Ireland and beyond

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

AIB has reported a big drop in profits

By: Mark Murphy