Business leaders conquer 26 Irish peaks in just nine days to raise €1.5m for children facing cancer
The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team pictured at Ashford Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo after completing their challenge and raising €1.5m in aid of Cancer Fund for Children (Image: Trish Forde)

BUSINESS leaders from across Ireland and Britain have scaled the highest mountain in each of 26 counties across Ireland in just nine days to raise €1.5m in support of children facing cancer.

The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge saw 25 participants endure rain, winds, low visibility and gruelling terrain, as well as sleep deprivation from early morning starts and late nights.

The physical and mental challenge saw them climb a total of 11,000m — the equivalent of ascending Mount Everest 1.25 times — in aid of the charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

"This was more than a test of strength, it was a show of solidarity with children who climb their own mountains every day," said Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D and organiser of the challenge.

The team at the base of Mweelrea Mountain, the highest peak in Connacht, after completing their challenge, which was supported by campaign sponsor, Arachas Corporate Brokers (Image: Trish Forde)

Beginning with Errigal in Co. Donegal on June 7, the team covered the hills and mountains across Ulster, before moving into Connacht, across to Leinster — where they were joined by some Irish rugby legends — and then down to Munster.

Finally, having tested every ounce of physical and mental endurance, they made their way back to Connacht for the last leg — Mweelrea in Co. Mayo on June 15.

"Every step we took, no matter how steep, was inspired by the families who face cancer with courage and resilience," added Mr Johnston.

"The pain in our legs is nothing compared to what young people have to endure, and we're proud to have walked for them."

Joey Wynne, CEO of Arachas Corporate Brokers, Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D and 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge organiser, and Maria Small, Partnership and Philanthropy Advisor at Cancer Fund for Children (Image: Trish Forde)

The funds raised will go directly to Cancer Fund for Children, which offers vital emotional and therapeutic support to children across Ireland.

The charity's services are delivered in hospitals, family homes and at its own therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, Co. Down.

With demand far exceeding capacity, the charity is now preparing to build a second Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo, with construction set to begin in July 2025.

Pictured at Ashford Lodge following the final climb are CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, Phil Alexander, and Young Ambassador for the charity, Vanessa Matczak (Image: Trish Forde)

"Every week, approximately 10 children and young people in Ireland are diagnosed with cancer," said Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children.

"The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team has not only raised vital funds but awareness, spirit and hope.

"Their passion and perseverance are an inspiration to us all and a lifeline to the families we support."

CEO of Axial3D and challenge organiser, Roger Johnston, CEO of campaign sponsor Arachas Corporate Brokers, Joey Wynne and CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, Phil Alexander (Image: Trish Forde)

The fundraiser was sponsored by Arachas Corporate Brokers, who have previously supported the charity.

Joey Wynne, Arachas CEO said: "This challenge reminds us what we can achieve when we unite for a cause greater than ourselves.

"The strength and humanity shown by this team is nothing short of incredible and Arachas is proud to stand behind such life-changing work.

"Together, we've climbed for courage, for care, and for every child who needs to know they're not alone."

To support Cancer Fund for Children, please click here, or to learn more about the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge, please click here.

