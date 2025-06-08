Business leaders to climb 26 of Ireland's highest peaks to raise €1m for children's cancer charity

A TEAM of more than 20 business leaders from across Ireland, Britain and the USA have embarked on a challenge to climb 26 of Ireland's highest peaks to raise €1m for a children's cancer charity.

From June 7-15, the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge will see the group climb the highest point in each county across Ireland to help Cancer Fund for Children provide vital services to even more families who are navigating the challenges of childhood cancer.

"These children and their families face mountains of their own every day — and that's why we’re climbing ours," said Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D and organiser of the challenge.

The group kicked off their epic challenge on Saturday by climbing Errigal, the tallest peak in Donegal.

They will then cover the hills and mountains across Ulster, before moving into Connacht, across to Leinster and down to Munster, then making their way back to Connacht for the final leg.

The team will be putting their physical and mental endurance to the test to climb nearly 11,000m in total.

"For months, our team has been training, preparing, and visualising this moment — and now it's real," said Mr Johnston.

"Over the next nine days, we will push ourselves to the limit, both physically and mentally, inspired every step of the way by the incredible work of Cancer Fund for Children."

Therapy centre plan

The charity empowers, connects and strengthens children, young people and families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

It provides emotional and therapeutic support delivered in family homes, hospitals and at the charity's existing therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, Co. Down.

Cancer Fund for Children is aiming to build and equip a second Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo, to meet the growing demand for therapeutic short breaks, with construction set to begin in July 2025.

"We are incredibly excited to have kicked off the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge with Errigal mountain this morning," Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, said on Saturday.

"It's been an early start but getting out with this incredible team who have committed to this challenge with such passion and dedication is a pleasure.

"Every week across the island of Ireland, approximately 10 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer.

"The funds raised in the run-up to this challenge and throughout the next nine days will help us ensure these children and their families don't face their experience alone."

The fundraiser is being sponsored by Arachas Corporate Brokers, who have previously supported the charity.

Joey Wynne, Arachas CEO said: "In the run-up to the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo Challenge, all around the country, the Arachas family are coming together to raise money for this incredible cause for the third time.

"We've all been impacted by cancer in some way, and we are proud to support Phil and his team at Cancer Fund for Children and the wonderful work that they do.

"Our Arachas relay team are getting ready for the kick-off on Saturday and I would like to wish them and everyone participating the best of luck in the challenge."

You can find out more about the challenge and how to support it by clicking here.