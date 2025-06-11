Irish rugby stars line out to help raise £1m for children's cancer charity

A HOST of Irish rugby stars have taken part in a fundraising challenge to help raise £1m for a children's cancer charity.

The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge is currently underway to help Cancer Fund for Children provide vital services for children and families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

A team of more than 20 business leaders are currently undertaking the mammoth task, which will see the group climb the highest point in each county across Ireland.

Now on the Leinster leg of their journey, the team were joined by Irish rugby legends Tommy Bowe, Andrew Trimble, Declan Fitzpatrick, Devin Toner, Chris Henry and Gordon D'Arcy.

The six former Irish rugby stars posed for a snap with Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, on Lugnaquilla Mountain in Co. Wicklow, the highest point in Leinster.

The fundraiser, organised by Roger Johnston of Axial3D, got underway on Saturday when the group climbed Errigal, the tallest peak in Donegal.

After completing the Ulster leg of the challenge, the team moved onto Connacht before heading to Leinster, where they were joined by sporting legends.

The group will then travel to Munster before making their way back to Connacht for the final peak, Mweelrea in Co. Mayo, on Sunday.

Money raised from the challenge will help Cancer Fund for Children build and equip a therapeutic short break centre in Cong, Co. Mayo.

The charity currently operates a similar facility called Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down.

However, with approximately 10 children and young people diagnosed with cancer every week across the island of Ireland, the charity is facing increasing demand for its services.

You can find out more about the challenge and how to support it by clicking here.