Cybersecurity firm’s new AI service provides ‘optimal partnership between technology and expertise’

AN Irish-founded cybersecurity firm has launched a new service which uses AI to improve their offering while reducing the cost to clients.

This month Bristol-based OnSecurity launched the first AI-augmented pentesting service to hit the market – which they say offers the perfect solution for their clients.

“The new service combines the creativity and expertise of human security professionals with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, optimising the entire security testing process from initial reconnaissance to final reporting,” the firm, which was founded by Kildare native Conor O’Neill, explains.

Alongside this service, the firm has also introduced a continuous assurance subscription model that provides year-round security monitoring and validation between traditional penetration test.

Conor O'Neill is the founder and CEO of OnSecurity

"The pentesting industry has operated on the same model for decades, with rising costs but minimal innovation in delivery," said O'Neill, who hails from Leixlip.

"Our AI-augmented approach challenges this status quo by enhancing what our experts do best while automating repetitive tasks, resulting in more thorough testing at a significantly lower price point.

“The hybrid approach ensures consistent methodology application across all assets while maintaining the creative problem-solving abilities of human experts.

"The integration of AI enables broader and deeper testing across applications and infrastructure.”

"This isn't about replacing humans with AI," O'Neill added.

"It's about creating the optimal partnership between technology and expertise.

"We're using AI and automation to amplify our security experts' efforts, ensuring they spend most of their time on high-impact, high-quality testing.

The AI handles low-impact or tedious and repetitive work, as well as comprehensive reporting, freeing our human testers to apply their creativity and judgement where it matters most.

"This hybrid approach means we're delivering superior results while reducing costs—a win-win for our clients."

