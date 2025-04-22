Irish start-up secures €1m in funding to launch new AI-enabled financial software solution

AN Irish start-up has secured a €1m investment to launch a new online financial service solution.

Founded by investment bankers Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy, Assiduous Corp Ltd is preparing to launch its Corporate Finance AutopilotTM product.

The virtual corporate finance service-as-a-software solution, which is enabled by AI, “bridges the gap between business owners and capital markets” the firm claims.

“The Corporate Finance AutopilotTM supports small and medium sized companies preparing for strategic, financing and liquidity transactions with a whole of lifecycle approach,’ the firm explains.

Headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, Assiduous secured the funds through a private investment round, with the support of the Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) funding.

“Assiduous secured the funding to bring its AI native solution to market and to execute on its product development roadmap through 2025 and 2026,” an Enterprise Ireland spokesperson said.

The company will also use the funding to expand its technical team, to take advantage of the latest advances in agentic AI and recruit product and engineering talent with a passion for applying AI to high value use cases.

“Businesses are at a pivotal moment in the application of technology to the provision of professional services,” Mr Meegan, who is Chief Executive Officer at Assiduous, said.

“We are only scratching the surface with the value that can be created for business owners from leveraging AI to do more with less,’ he added.

“Assiduous is focused on embedding corporate advisory domain expertise at the application layer to unlock the power of foundation models for many more small and medium sized business owners seeking to contemplate, plan and execute high value corporate actions.”

Conor O’Donovan, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, has desribed Assiduous as an "excellent example of a forward-thinking Irish start-up that is using cutting-edge technology to address a massive unmet market need".

"The company’s growth plans aligns with Enterprise Ireland’s new five-year strategy Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally, with a key objective to support and enable SMEs to engage with the start-up ecosystem, to execute financing and strategic transactions and to grow the next generation of Irish multinational corporations,' he added.