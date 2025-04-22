Irish start-up secures €1m in funding to launch new AI-enabled financial software solution
Business

Irish start-up secures €1m in funding to launch new AI-enabled financial software solution

AN Irish start-up has secured a €1m investment to launch a new online financial service solution.

Founded by investment bankers Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy, Assiduous Corp Ltd is preparing to launch its Corporate Finance AutopilotTM product.

The virtual corporate finance service-as-a-software solution, which is enabled by AI, “bridges the gap between business owners and capital markets” the firm claims.

Pictured L-R Assiduous co-founders, Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy with Conor O’Donovan, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland

“The Corporate Finance AutopilotTM supports small and medium sized companies preparing for strategic, financing and liquidity transactions with a whole of lifecycle approach,’ the firm explains.

Headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, Assiduous secured the funds through a private investment round, with the support of the Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) funding.

“Assiduous secured the funding to bring its AI native solution to market and to execute on its product development roadmap through 2025 and 2026,” an Enterprise Ireland spokesperson said.

The company will also use the funding to expand its technical team, to take advantage of the latest advances in agentic AI and recruit product and engineering talent with a passion for applying AI to high value use cases.

“Businesses are at a pivotal moment in the application of technology to the provision of professional services,” Mr Meegan, who is Chief Executive Officer at Assiduous, said.

“We are only scratching the surface with the value that can be created for business owners from leveraging AI to do more with less,’ he added.

“Assiduous is focused on embedding corporate advisory domain expertise at the application layer to unlock the power of foundation models for many more small and medium sized business owners seeking to contemplate, plan and execute high value corporate actions.”

Conor O’Donovan, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, has desribed Assiduous as an "excellent example of a forward-thinking Irish start-up that is using cutting-edge technology to address a massive unmet market need".

"The company’s growth plans aligns with Enterprise Ireland’s new five-year strategy Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally, with a key objective to support and enable SMEs to engage with the start-up ecosystem, to execute financing and strategic transactions and to grow the next generation of Irish multinational corporations,' he added.

See More: AI, Assiduous Corp Ltd, Corporate Finance AutopilotTM, Enterprise Ireland, Launch

Related

Irish workplaces guilty of ‘stealth job cuts’ according to report
Business 1 week ago

Irish workplaces guilty of ‘stealth job cuts’ according to report

By: James Conor Patterson

Irish climate action entrepreneur recognised for driving ‘meaningful social change’
Business 34 minutes ago

Irish climate action entrepreneur recognised for driving ‘meaningful social change’

By: Fiona Audley

Graham Norton says evolution of wine brand is ‘incredible’ while in New Zealand for latest harvest
Business 5 hours ago

Graham Norton says evolution of wine brand is ‘incredible’ while in New Zealand for latest harvest

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police officers punched, kicked and bitten while attending domestic assault case
News 8 hours ago

Police officers punched, kicked and bitten while attending domestic assault case

By: Fiona Audley

Pope Francis’ burial wishes confirmed as final testament released
News 8 hours ago

Pope Francis’ burial wishes confirmed as final testament released

By: Fiona Audley

Pope Francis holds ‘special place’ in hearts of Irish people
News 9 hours ago

Pope Francis holds ‘special place’ in hearts of Irish people

By: Fiona Audley

Disorder at Easter Monday parade in Derry branded ‘utterly shameful’
News 10 hours ago

Disorder at Easter Monday parade in Derry branded ‘utterly shameful’

By: Fiona Audley

Memorials held as Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ death caused by stroke and heart failure
News 10 hours ago

Memorials held as Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ death caused by stroke and heart failure

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland mourns Pope Francis as funeral arrangements begin in Rome
News 21 hours ago

Ireland mourns Pope Francis as funeral arrangements begin in Rome

By: Gerard Cassini