‘Disappointment’ as BT plans further job losses in Northern Ireland

THERE is “disappointment” in Northern Ireland after BT confirmed plans to close its offices in Derry.

In a bid to consolidate its office space, BT has proposed to close its Derry site by the end of the year and move the majority of the roles to India.

The move is set to see 140 job losses at the company, although some staff may get the opportunity to transfer their role to BT’s Belfast office.

“This is devastating news for BT workers, their families and the broader local economy in Derry,” SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said in a statement.

“At a time when we need to be investing more in jobs and opportunities in our city, the proposed loss of these jobs will have a serious impact.”

He added: “I am in touch with senior leaders at BT about these plans and am relaying the outrage in Derry that staff and the whole community will be feeling.

“Relocating these roles to India and Belfast is a mistake, it makes regional economic imbalances worse and it’s a direct transfer of opportunity from our city to other places that do not need it.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has also slammed the move, which follows the closure of its offices in Enniskillen, Fermanagh in 2024.

“This news is deeply disappointing, especially coming so soon after losses of 300 jobs in Enniskillen last year,” Ms Archibald said.

"As a significant employer in Derry for many years, this announcement will be of real concern to BT workers and the wider local community,” she added.

“I met with the company and made clear that these plans are entirely contrary to my drive for regional balance.

“I offered the support of my Department and Invest NI to retain the jobs in Derry but unfortunately the company is proceeding with its consultation.

“Invest NI will however be working with staff affected to offer retraining and to help them with other job opportunities”.