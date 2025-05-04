Galway-based contract laboratory announces ambitious multi-million-euro training programme

A CONTRACT laboratory based in Galway has announced a multi-million-euro training programme as part of its transition to a multinational enterprise.

Founded in 1994, Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) is the highest-accredited Irish-led contract laboratory.

Its clients include global leaders in the medical device, pharmaceutical, environmental and food and beverage industries.

The company is transitioning from a medium-sized enterprise to an Irish-led multinational capable of delivering a full suite of strategic solutions that drive client growth, efficiency and effectiveness.

As part of the growth plans, it is embarking on a significant training programme to further enhance its service offerings to include quality assurance, regulatory affairs, training and consultancy.

The €9.9m training programme, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. will see all CLS staff upskilled over the next two years as the company prepares to embark on its next phase of growth.

This will involve CLS expanding into new markets including semiconductors, engineering and the green and coastal economy.

'Exceptional service on a global scale'

"We are thrilled to realise our vision of scaling Complete Laboratory Solutions into a multinational enterprise, enabling us to offer a broader range of services to both our existing clients and new partners," said CEO Evelyn O'Toole.

"This expansion allows us to enhance our capabilities in driving growth, efficiency and effectiveness across multiple industries.

"The support from IDA Ireland will be instrumental in this journey, providing the resources and expertise necessary to accelerate our growth and strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional service on a global scale."

CLS has a proven track record in sample management, testing, validation, training and laboratory resourcing.

Its expansion aims to meet the evolving needs of industry, while positioning the company for future growth.

The groundwork is already in place, with new capabilities and accelerators supported by the training fund driving growth.

"I am delighted that Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) is committing to invest over €9m in upskilling their staff in Ireland," said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

"Transformation is a key component of IDA Ireland's new strategy – 'Adapt Intelligently', and it is through upskilling that companies can future proof and remain competitive.

"This ambitious programme will benefit not only the staff, CLS, but also the medical technology industry in Ireland."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment added: "CLS is one of the shining stars of the science sector in the West of Ireland and the strategic expansion of the company, with the support of IDA Ireland through my department, is a major boost for Galway."