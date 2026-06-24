Google announces plans for energy storage facility in Co. Offaly

TECHNOLOGY company Google has announced plans for an energy storage facility in Co. Offaly.

The long-duration energy storage plant at a former thermal power station near Rhode will be built in partnership with energy technology firm Energy Dome.

It is hoped the project will help expand access to clean energy nationally while creating jobs and long-term community benefits.

"We are proud to work with Google on a project that strengthens grid resilience and unlocks the path to 24/7 carbon-free energy in Ireland," said Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome.

Cutting-edge technology

The facility will be built on a former peat-fired thermal power plant, strategically located on a critical node of the Irish electric grid, with high-voltage lines serving the Greater Dublin metropolitan area.

Located near the Rhode Green Energy Park, the surrounding area has an abundance of energy resources, including solar and wind, which are curtailed due to high congestion in the local grid.

The project will utilise Energy Dome's CO2 Battery technology, which uses grid power to compress and store CO2, then expands it through a turbine to generate energy when needed.

Absorbing surplus renewable energy during periods of oversupply and dispatching power during later periods of stress will reportedly provide a cost-effective method to balance the system.

It will also help to alleviate local grid congestion bottlenecks.

Google and Energy Dome say expanding energy resources in this area of the country is essential to greater economic growth in Irish demand centres.

The companies aim to establish a blueprint for how long-duration energy storage technology can contribute to an affordable, secure and clean electricity system in Ireland.

Developed with Lumcloon Energy, a leading local developer, Energy Dome says the project will create jobs and long-term community benefits by deploying its cutting-edge technology.

Clean energy goal

Vanessa Hartley, Head of Google Ireland, said focussing on clean energy will provide a greener future for Ireland as the government aims for 80 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.

"At Google, we are committed to catalysing next-generation energy technologies to bolster grid resilience and introduce critical storage capacity to the system," she said.

"This milestone is a next step in our long-term partnership with Energy Dome and will help scale their promising long-duration energy storage technology, charging ahead to an affordable, secure and clean energy future."

The project has already secured planning consent and grid connection, as well as being awarded a 10-year capacity contract by EirGrid, Ireland's state-owned power transmission operator.

The facility is expected to come online in 2028, with Energy Dome planning to develop a second unit at the site, establishing a long-duration energy storage hub in the region.

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