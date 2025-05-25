Government announces dedicated unit to support Ireland's 'vital' small businesses
Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced the establishment of a new unit to support Ireland's small businesses, which provide 'vital employment and economic benefit across the country'.

The Small Business Unit will ensure the needs and issues of small businesses have a dedicated focus within the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and across government.

As well as helping small businesses access grants and support, the unit's remit will also include implementing Ireland's SME Test.

Announced last year, the test seeks to ensure small businesses are given due consideration when new policies are introduced so that they are not disproportionately impacted by regulations.

Announcing the establishment of the dedicated unit, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, emphasised the importance of SMEs to the Irish economy.

"Small businesses employ two thirds of our population and keep our local communities and economies vibrant and strong," he said.

"Government must recognise this, and ensure we are providing the support that SMEs need to run their businesses successfully and continue to provide vital employment and economic benefit across the country."

He added: "Since my appointment as Minister I have put small businesses front and centre of my priorities.

"The Programme for Government sets out clearly how the needs of small businesses must have a dedicated focus and are recognised and acknowledged across government.

"The Small Business Unit will focus on rigorously implementing the SME Test, to ensure the perspectives of small businesses are considered across government before new legislation or regulation is introduced.

"The unit will oversee the simplification of information and access to grants and supports for businesses though the National Enterprise Hub.

"It will also ensure the Local Enterprise Offices are properly resourced to help small businesses."

SMEs accounted for 99.8 per cent of all enterprises and 69.2 per cent of persons employed, according to the most recent CSO statistics on these businesses in Ireland.

More than two-fifths (41.5 per cent) of total turnover and 34.8 per cent of Gross Value Added (GVA) was attributed to these SMEs.

The establishment of the Small Business Unit comes after the government agreed last month to expedite the development of the Action Plan for Competitiveness and Productivity.

The plan is intended to cover areas critical to Ireland's economic performance, including industrial policy, regulatory burden reduction, infrastructure, energy, trade and innovation.

