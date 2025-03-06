Historic Northern Irish castle hotel gets 400-year anniversary makeover
Business

Historic Northern Irish castle hotel gets 400-year anniversary makeover

AN historic castle hotel in Northern Ireland is undergoing extensive renovations ahead of a year-long schedule of events to mark its 400-year anniversary.

Ballygally Castle, which is located in Ballygally on the coast of Co. Antrim, is the only 17th century building still in use as a residence in the North today.

Built in 1625 by Scottish settler James Shaw, the castle has stood for four centuries as a coastal stronghold, family home, and now a distinguished hotel.

Scott Weatherup (centre), General Manager of Ballygally Castle is joined by Hastings Hotels’ Managing Director, James McGinn and Chairman, Howard Hastings as the historic hotel celebrates 400 years

The castle remained in the Shaw family until the early 1800s before being sold to the Agnew family for £15,400 (approx. €18,600).

It passed through several owners before entrepreneur Cyril Lord transformed it into a hotel in the early 1950s.

The late Sir William Hastings then acquired the property in 1966 for £40,000, beginning its journey within the Hastings Hotel group.

The historic hotel has enjoyed a makeover ahead of its anniversary celebrations

Currently the group is overseeing a €485k refurbishment project at the site.

The renovations are due to be completed this month, just in time for a programme of events which have been planned to celebrate its 400th birthday.

As part of the investment, Hastings Hotels has renovated 18 coastal rooms at the hotel as well as its Antrim Suite.

The castle’s exclusive private dining space, the 1625 Room, has been upgraded, while the lounge has also been “enhanced” the hotel confirmed this week.

“We are delighted to mark 400 years of Ballygally Castle,” Howard Hastings, Chairman of Hastings Hotels, said this week as they revealed their anniversary investments at the sire.

“This unique property, steeped in history, is the jewel in the crown of Hastings Hotels and continues to go from strength to strength,” he added.

The hotel's private dining space has also been upgraded (Pic: Darren Kidd/ PressEye)

“My father purchased the hotel almost 60 years ago, and since then, we have continued to invest significantly to provide an unforgettable visitor experience – from our stunning coastal location and luxurious accommodation to exceptional dining and, of course, our famous  friendly resident ghost, Lady Isabella.

“We have a brilliant team of 60 employees who are at the heart of Ballygally Castle, and the hotel continues to be a significant economic driver, contributing over £1.6 million to the local economy annually, while attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland and around the world.”

Scott Weatherup, General Manager of Ballygally Castle, is now looking forward to getting the anniversary celebrations underway.

“We are excited to celebrate 400 years of our castle on the coast and have put together a special programme of events to mark this momentous occasion,” he said.

The activities planned at Ballygally Castle this year include a murder mystery event and a community BBQ.

“With spring just around the corner, we are entering one of our busiest seasons, and with the completion of our renovations, we look forward to celebrating this landmark anniversary in style,” Mr Weatherup added.

See More: Ballygally Castle Hotel

Related

TikTok redundancies to take effect in April
Business 18 minutes ago

TikTok redundancies to take effect in April

By: Irish Post

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland
Business 2 weeks ago

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000
Business 2 weeks ago

Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand
News 15 hours ago

Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sought by police over sex offences has links to Northern Ireland
News 16 hours ago

Man sought by police over sex offences has links to Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach promises further reform of bail laws after Sinn Féin raises 'shocking' figures in Dáil
News 17 hours ago

Taoiseach promises further reform of bail laws after Sinn Féin raises 'shocking' figures in Dáil

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally
News 18 hours ago

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan
News 18 hours ago

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

By: Gerard Donaghy

French arms company Thales to open new facility in Northern Ireland
News 19 hours ago

French arms company Thales to open new facility in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post