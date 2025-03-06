Historic Northern Irish castle hotel gets 400-year anniversary makeover

AN historic castle hotel in Northern Ireland is undergoing extensive renovations ahead of a year-long schedule of events to mark its 400-year anniversary.

Ballygally Castle, which is located in Ballygally on the coast of Co. Antrim, is the only 17th century building still in use as a residence in the North today.

Built in 1625 by Scottish settler James Shaw, the castle has stood for four centuries as a coastal stronghold, family home, and now a distinguished hotel.

The castle remained in the Shaw family until the early 1800s before being sold to the Agnew family for £15,400 (approx. €18,600).

It passed through several owners before entrepreneur Cyril Lord transformed it into a hotel in the early 1950s.

The late Sir William Hastings then acquired the property in 1966 for £40,000, beginning its journey within the Hastings Hotel group.

Currently the group is overseeing a €485k refurbishment project at the site.

The renovations are due to be completed this month, just in time for a programme of events which have been planned to celebrate its 400th birthday.

As part of the investment, Hastings Hotels has renovated 18 coastal rooms at the hotel as well as its Antrim Suite.

The castle’s exclusive private dining space, the 1625 Room, has been upgraded, while the lounge has also been “enhanced” the hotel confirmed this week.

“We are delighted to mark 400 years of Ballygally Castle,” Howard Hastings, Chairman of Hastings Hotels, said this week as they revealed their anniversary investments at the sire.

“This unique property, steeped in history, is the jewel in the crown of Hastings Hotels and continues to go from strength to strength,” he added.

“My father purchased the hotel almost 60 years ago, and since then, we have continued to invest significantly to provide an unforgettable visitor experience – from our stunning coastal location and luxurious accommodation to exceptional dining and, of course, our famous friendly resident ghost, Lady Isabella.

“We have a brilliant team of 60 employees who are at the heart of Ballygally Castle, and the hotel continues to be a significant economic driver, contributing over £1.6 million to the local economy annually, while attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland and around the world.”

Scott Weatherup, General Manager of Ballygally Castle, is now looking forward to getting the anniversary celebrations underway.

“We are excited to celebrate 400 years of our castle on the coast and have put together a special programme of events to mark this momentous occasion,” he said.

The activities planned at Ballygally Castle this year include a murder mystery event and a community BBQ.

“With spring just around the corner, we are entering one of our busiest seasons, and with the completion of our renovations, we look forward to celebrating this landmark anniversary in style,” Mr Weatherup added.