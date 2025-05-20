Installation of hundreds of solar panels set to cut costs and improve sustainability at Irish theme park
THE installation of nearly 300 solar panels at an Irish theme park is set to substantially reduced costs at the site.

Some 290 panels have been installed at Emerald Park in Co. Meath.

Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park, and John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland, pictured at Emerald Park (Pic: Mark Rooney)

The Flogas Solar Panel Project will generate 127,504 kWh of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions at the family-run park by 37 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The move is set to save the Ashbourne site more than €30,000 every year in energy costs.

"We are delighted with this partnership, as it allows us to take meaningful action to reduce our carbon footprint, protect the environment while still delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests,” Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park, said.

“With Flogas powering Emerald Park with energy, including renewable sources such as solar and electric vehicle car charging, we are excited to build a more sustainable future for the park, making sustainability not just a responsibility, but a smart business decision,” he added.

Each panel has been strategically placed throughout the park, in order to generate enough electricity to power the entire theme park and zoo solely on solar energy for a full month.

"We are delighted to partner with Emerald Park to implement this solar energy solution," said John Rooney, Managing Director at Flogas.

"This project demonstrates the significant benefits that solar energy can provide to the leisure sector,” he added.

“Flogas is committed to supporting businesses in their transition to clean, renewable energy."

Emerald Park’s partnership with Flogas also includes the installation of 20 electric vehicle (EV) charging units in the park's car park, for use by guests to the theme park.

