Irish hotel group builds solar farm to power entire property portfolio

AN Irish hotel group has completed the first phase of an ambitious solar farm project which will eventually allow it to self-power its entire property portfolio.

The Griffin Hotel Group, which includes the Monart Destination Spa, Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel in Wexford, plans to power each of those hotels through its brand new 10-acre Monart Solar Farm.

Phase one of the solar farm, which is located within the grounds of its adjacent Monart Destination Spa, have been completed and are now operational, the group confirmed this week.

Ken McElhinney, director of sustainability on the Griffin Group board, said: “It is a testament to the commitment of the Griffin Hotel Group that we see the first phase of the solar farm completed.

“This development will move the company in an inspiring way towards reaching its ambition of being a leader in the hospitality sector for real and tangible sustainability results.”

The firm has paid out €750,000 to complete the first phase of their project, which consists of an array of ground-mounted solar panels with a 500-kilowatt peak.

“The second phase is currently in development planning with ESB Networks as this project is now part of ECP-2, the CRUs enduring connection policy in Ireland,” the Griffin Group confirm.

“This additional phase will see the rollout of a further 1-megawatt peak array, giving the final Monart Solar Farm the capacity of 1.5-megawatt peak energy creation which will offset the energy demand for the three properties, Monart Destination Spa, Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel,” they add.

“It is the aim of the group to complete phase two of the Monart Solar Farm within the next 12 months.”

Since 2014 the Group has been rolling out a long-term strategic sustainability plan under the direction of Kieran McCrea from Clevernet and Mr Mc Elhinney, who began working with the firm as an Energy Consultant Specialist.

The solar panel initiative is part of the group’s multi-phase carbon reduction and sustainability programme.

Completion of the first phase will offset the entire energy demand of Monart Destination Spa at peak times.

Mr Mc Elhinney explained: “Energy is a significant part of our sustainability plan; but at the Griffin Hotel Group, we are also focused on water usage, waste, packaging and transport initiatives.

“We aim for real improvements across all these headings over the next 10 years. We are determined to drive further sustainable results.”

Griffin Hotel Group CEO, Michael Griffin added: “Operating a sustainable business in every sense has always been critically important at the Griffin Hotel Group, for our guests, for our team, for future generations and for the environment.

“The opportunity to green our entire energy operations has been a much-desired long-term goal, so to be in a position to run the properties using natural resources is a momentous occasion and we are entirely thankful to everyone involved.”