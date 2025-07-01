Second arrest made in Sarah Montgomery murder probe

A SECOND person has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down.

Sarah Montgomery was found unconscious, with a serious injury, inside her home in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee at around 2.15pm on June 28.

The 27-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Belfast yesterday (June 30) on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 28-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of murder the previous day, remains in police custody.

Police were granted a 36-hour extension to question the 28-year-old man, yesterday.

According to the PSNI both suspects "were known to the victim and at present, no-one else is being sought in connection with the crime".

“We are working at pace to determine the circumstances of Sarah’s tragic murder and need help from people in the Donaghadee and Belfast areas,” The PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said in a statement this week.

“Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee between 1.20pm and 2.20pm on Friday 27th June?,” he added.

“Did you see a yellow Jeep Avenger in the Airport Road area of the Belfast Harbour Estate, East Belfast between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday 27th June?

“Do you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage which could be useful in our investigation?

“Even if you think it may not be important, please come forward and speak with us as even very small pieces of information could prove invaluable to us.”

Det Chf Insp Phillips said the “incredibly tragic case” has “devastated Sarah’s family and friends”, adding that it “leaves two small children without their beloved mum”.

“Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice,” he said.

“If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”