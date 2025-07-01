Teenagers arrested after jumping out of moving car which ploughed into garden fence
TWO teenagers were arrested for failing to stop for police officers who were on patrol in Derry last night.

At around 7.50pm District Support Team (DST) officers spotted a silver Audi A3 on Springtown Road which they signalled to stop as it travelled into Groarty Road.

The driver failed to stop and the same vehicle was seen a short time later on Buncrana Road, travelling towards Branch Roundabout and then into a residential area, where it crashed into concrete bollards on Killary Road.

Following this the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle as it was still in motion, and the car rolled into a garden fence.

“DST officers, working with Waterside Neighbourhood Team officers, with the use of a drone, with Response officers and Tactical Support Group colleagues, two males, aged 18 and 19 years old, were located and arrested on suspicion of offences and they remain in custody this morning,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning.

A search of the vehicle also saw police seize suspected Class A drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia.

"I want to thank the members of the public who assisted with this incident last night, which is a great example of collaborative working, not just across police departments and with colleagues, but also with the community,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said.

"Please continue to report any suspicious activity you see in your area,” he added.

