Second arrest following slurry incident ahead of Ballymena Pride parade

A SECOND man has been arrested after slurry was spread on a number of streets in Ballymena, Co. Antrim ahead of the town's first ever Pride parade on Saturday.

The incident has drawn condemnation from some politicians, with Minister for Justice Naomi Long describing it as: "Disgusting in every sense of the word."

Fortunately, the event was able to go ahead following a clean-up operation involving organisers and local business owners.

Police discovered the slurry shortly before 3am on Saturday and arrested a 19-year-old man.

He has since been charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Officers have now revealed they have also arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident.

"The man was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of criminal damage, aiding and abetting criminal damage and causing material to be deposited on a road and he remains in custody at this time," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"The matter is being treated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact police on 101, quoting reference 191 of June 28.