Appeal for witnesses after serious collision leaves motorcyclist and car driver hospitalised
News

GARDAÍ  have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two men were hospitalised following a serious collision in Co. Cork.

A motorcycle and a car collided on the N71 at Grillagh, north of Clonakilty, on June 29.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was also transported to hospital for assessment.

The road was closed to traffic for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who were travelling on this stretch of the N71 around the time of the collision and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

