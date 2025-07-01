Police confirm name of motorcyclist who died in single vehicle collision
News

Police confirm name of motorcyclist who died in single vehicle collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a single vehicle collision in Co. Down.

The man has been named by the PSNI as 36-year-old Philip McClelland from Newtownards.

Police were called to the incident which happened on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards on the afternoon of June 29

“Shortly before 1.15pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle,” Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.”

She added: “The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnesses the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25,” Insp Adair said.

See More: Down, Motorcycle, Newtownards, PSNI, Philip McClleland

Related
News 1 hour ago

Second arrest made in Sarah Montgomery murder probe

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police launch murder inquiry following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down machete attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Police hunting three prison absconders say trio are known to frequent to Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Trio including man 'with bright white teeth and Irish accent' sought over theft in Somerset

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Family-owned Limerick logistics firm to increase workforce by up to 20 per cent with new state-of-the-art facility

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

LDA acquires Co. Dublin site with potential for more than 350 homes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas to invest €129m in its Irish operations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Kneecap have a dig at rocker Rod Stewart during Glastonbury set

By: Gerard Donaghy