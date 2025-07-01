Police confirm name of motorcyclist who died in single vehicle collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a single vehicle collision in Co. Down.

The man has been named by the PSNI as 36-year-old Philip McClelland from Newtownards.

Police were called to the incident which happened on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards on the afternoon of June 29

“Shortly before 1.15pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle,” Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.”

She added: “The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnesses the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25,” Insp Adair said.