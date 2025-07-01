Leading British sportswear chain increases footprint in Dublin
JD SPORTS will officially launch a new site in Dublin this week which significantly increases its footprint in the Irish capital.

The British-headquartered sportswear chain will open its new store in Dundrum Town Centre on Thursday, July 3, which boasts 11,857 sq. ft of retail space – an increase of 3,654 sq. ft. on the retailer’s previous unit at the shopping centre.

The new store will also generate an additional 20 jobs for the local area.

To celebrate the launch, JD will offer a series of in-store experiences this week.

The first 100 shoppers through the doors on July 3 will receive a special JD x Crep Protect x Montirex goodie bag.

As partners of Ireland’s Longitude Festival, JD will also give away five pairs of general admission tickets to the event to lucky shoppers on Friday, July 4.

The festival takes place in Dublin on July 5 and 6.

“We’re excited to open the doors to our new, expanded store in Dundrum,” James Air, Director, Head of Group Acquistions at JD said today.

“This launch represents a major investment in bringing the best of JD to one of Ireland’s premier shopping destinations,” he added.

“With a bigger space, enhanced store experience, and an unbeatable range of premium brands, we’re proud to offer our Dublin customers more of what they love in one dynamic destination.”

Don Nugent, who is the Senior General Manager at Dundrum Town Centre, said the new store was a “brilliant addition” to the centre.

“Their focus on elevating the customer experience, paired with an unbeatable line-up of leading brands, makes them a firm favourite with our visitors,” he explained.

“We’re delighted to see them grow within the centre and can’t wait for shoppers to experience everything the new store has to offer.”

