Dublin firm Core Financial Systems to create 30 new jobs as part of €1m expansion plan

A FIRM based in Dublin that develops financial software has announced it will create 30 new jobs as part of a €1m expansion plan.

The move will see Core Financial Systems almost double its current team of 33 people.

The €1m Research, Development and Innovation (RD&I) grant, supported by Enterprise Ireland, marks a pivotal moment in the firm's journey to deliver intelligent, industry-specific financial management solutions for organisations across Ireland, Britain, the United States and Asia.

"We're excited to announce this new stage in our journey and for our software solutions to exceed expectations as we scale up our team with fantastic new talent," said Jane Colgan, CFO at Core Financial Systems.

"We are proud to have a diverse team, with almost half of our workforce being women.

"We look forward to continuing to work to open up opportunities for women in a traditionally male-dominated area within some of these new roles."

AI development

Core Financial Systems was founded more than 25 years ago to offer advice on the best software solutions to suit the needs of organisations.

It implements financial management, purchasing and procurement and business intelligence solutions for Irish and global organisations in industries such as Aviation Leasing, Public Sector and Financial Services.

The new roles will build out the team in a wide range of areas, including finance, marketing, IT infrastructure, software development and more.

It will also enable the company to continue to innovate its AI strategies and to empower its team to utilise AI.

Recruitment will commence next month, with the roles being implemented over the next three years.

Transitioning

Karl O'Leary, CEO of Core Financial Systems, said the move would help the firm adapt and grow against the backdrop of an increasingly digital world.

"We are delighted to be creating new roles across our organisation as we continue to scale," he said.

"Our customers are transitioning from the digital age to the AI age, our work is more important than ever to enable finance teams to innovate and support their AI strategies.

"We are thrilled to be supported by Enterprise Ireland as we continue to meet the needs of our clients and grow our organisation."

Anne Lanigan, Head of Technology, Services & Consumer at Enterprise Ireland, said the move would allow the firm to take an innovative approach to growing both in Ireland and internationally.

"Core Financial Systems' success is based on its ability to consistently innovate its service offerings and to provide innovative software solutions to their customers over the past 25 years," she added.