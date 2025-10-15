Online food ordering firm Foodhub to relocate global headquarters to Dublin

THE ONLINE food ordering firm Foodhub has announced plans to relocate its global headquarters to Dublin, creating more than 35 new jobs to support its Irish expansion.

The company, founded in Stoke-on-Trent, England in 2017, reported €51m (£44m) in 2024 revenues and employs more than 1,000 people across its worldwide operations.

Its current partners in Britain include restaurant chains Papa Johns, TGI Fridays and Subway.

Owner and CEO Ardian Mula said the move to Ireland will allow the firm 'to grow our partnerships and drive innovation in our technology'.

Unique business model

Foodhub operates a cloud-based online ordering marketplace for food delivery and takeaway via Software as a Service (SaaS).

However, unlike other platforms that charge restaurants a percentage of the order value, Foodhub operates a unique business model, charging clients a fixed weekly fee.

This allows restaurants to retain more revenue from each transaction while delivering greater value to consumers.

It also gives independent food businesses more control over their margins while enabling them to compete effectively in a competitive digital marketplace.

For customers, the Foodhub platform connects users directly with local restaurants through an easy-to-use app and website.

The platform has more than 1m users, processes more than 65m orders per year and has experienced a 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

The expansion into Ireland will enable Foodhub to build on its existing partnerships, with more than 30,000 restaurants and takeaways in markets including Ireland, Britain, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the move, the company is seeking to hire for senior roles across its sales, customer services and technology functions.

'Ideal location'

"Foodhub's decision to anchor our corporate HQ in Dublin reflects our long-term commitment to Ireland as a strategic, innovative and operational hub, as well as a valuable gateway into the European market," said Mula.

"Being a major centre for technology and innovation and having a renowned hospitality sector makes Ireland an ideal environment for us to grow our partnerships and drive innovation in our technology.

"Establishing our headquarters in Ireland allows us access to highly-sought-after tech talent, a large pool of prospective B2B customers and a tech-savvy consumer base.

"We are extremely excited to commence our market roll-out."

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, welcomed the announcement, stating: "Foodhub's decision to establish its global headquarters in Dublin is a strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a hub for innovation and international business.

"Ireland offers a unique blend of global connectivity, deep talent pools and a collaborative business environment — all of which make it an ideal location for ambitious companies like Foodhub.

"We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in the years ahead."