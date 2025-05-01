Leading Irish medtech firm wins innovation prize at international symposium
Business

Leading Irish medtech firm wins innovation prize at international symposium

A LEADING medtech firm based in Co. Galway has won a prestigious innovation prize at an international industry event.

Versono Medical won the CX Innovation Prize at the CX Symposium in London yesterday, beating off stiff competition from eight other contenders.

Founded in 2018, Versono specialises in endovascular devices and treatment.

Its FastWire product uses ultrasonic technology to break through complex blockages in patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), the most severe and advanced form of peripheral vascular disease.

Versono Medical’s FastWire system wins Dragons’ Den innovation prize at CX Symposium in London

Yesterday their technology proved the winner in a competition played out between nine companies, from the US, Germany, Israel, Singapore and Ireland - all of whom work in the field of vascular and endovascular treatment.

Versono was selected following a Dragons' Den-style event, where each firm presented their plans to a panel of judging investors.

Versono Medical CEO Finbar Dolan presented on the company’s plans for the FastWire Technology Platform.

“It’s an honour to win the Dragons Den innovation prize at the CX Symposium in London,” Mr Dolan said.

“This is one of the prestige events in the field of vascular and endovascular treatment and we are thrilled be selected as the standout candidates in a highly competitive group of companies developing innovative technologies,” he added.

The Charing Cross (CX) Symposium, which took place at the ExcCeL in London, brings together world-leading experts in the treatment of vascular and endovascular disease to discuss the challenges and emerging trends in the field.

It is hosted every three years.

See More: CX Symposium, Dragons' Den, Versono

Related

Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities
Business 26 minutes ago

Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities

By: Fiona Audley

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland
Business 3 hours ago

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast biotech firm secures $1.75m to develop AI-driven drug discovery platform
Business 5 hours ago

Belfast biotech firm secures $1.75m to develop AI-driven drug discovery platform

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Lusitania tragedy remains ‘part of the identify’ of Cork town where ship sank
News 9 hours ago

Lusitania tragedy remains ‘part of the identify’ of Cork town where ship sank

By: Fiona Audley

Irish passport represents ‘our identity and freedom’, Tánaiste says
News 10 hours ago

Irish passport represents ‘our identity and freedom’, Tánaiste says

By: Fiona Audley

Sinn Féin brands British Government plan to challenge Sean Brown inquiry ruling as 'cruel and inhumane'
News 20 hours ago

Sinn Féin brands British Government plan to challenge Sean Brown inquiry ruling as 'cruel and inhumane'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin-based plastics firm IPL announces merger with Dutch company
Business 21 hours ago

Dublin-based plastics firm IPL announces merger with Dutch company

By: Gerard Donaghy

Leading hospitality technology firm chooses Galway as site for expansion plans
Business 23 hours ago

Leading hospitality technology firm chooses Galway as site for expansion plans

By: Gerard Donaghy

Case of missing Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine reclassified as homicide
News 23 hours ago

Case of missing Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine reclassified as homicide

By: Gerard Donaghy