Leading Irish medtech firm wins innovation prize at international symposium

A LEADING medtech firm based in Co. Galway has won a prestigious innovation prize at an international industry event.

Versono Medical won the CX Innovation Prize at the CX Symposium in London yesterday, beating off stiff competition from eight other contenders.

Founded in 2018, Versono specialises in endovascular devices and treatment.

Its FastWire product uses ultrasonic technology to break through complex blockages in patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), the most severe and advanced form of peripheral vascular disease.

Yesterday their technology proved the winner in a competition played out between nine companies, from the US, Germany, Israel, Singapore and Ireland - all of whom work in the field of vascular and endovascular treatment.

Versono was selected following a Dragons' Den-style event, where each firm presented their plans to a panel of judging investors.

Versono Medical CEO Finbar Dolan presented on the company’s plans for the FastWire Technology Platform.

“It’s an honour to win the Dragons Den innovation prize at the CX Symposium in London,” Mr Dolan said.

“This is one of the prestige events in the field of vascular and endovascular treatment and we are thrilled be selected as the standout candidates in a highly competitive group of companies developing innovative technologies,” he added.

The Charing Cross (CX) Symposium, which took place at the ExcCeL in London, brings together world-leading experts in the treatment of vascular and endovascular disease to discuss the challenges and emerging trends in the field.

It is hosted every three years.