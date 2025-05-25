Leading US fintech company FIS to create 100 jobs in Dublin

A LEADING financial technology company has announced plans to create 100 technology jobs in Dublin over the next two years.

American multinational Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) said it sees Ireland as 'the ideal home for hiring quality technology talent'.

The investment is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the state's inward investment promotion agency.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS provides solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers.

It serves more than 5,800 clients in 150 countries, with $50tn processed on FIS asset management technology in 2023.

The company intends to build a team in the Irish capital that will centrally align, develop and manage selected new products and platforms.

Roles to be hired are expected to include data scientists, product analysts, portfolio managers and software engineers, in addition to a number of management support roles.

'Location of choice'

"FIS is committed to investing in the future of fintech and believes Ireland is the ideal home for hiring quality technology talent," said Bob Toohey, Chief People Officer at FIS.

"With the Irish Government's partnership, we can build a world-class innovation engine that unlocks financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle — whether it's at rest, in motion, or at work.

"Additionally, Ireland's position within the European Union presents a unique strategic advantage for FIS.

"By building a team in Dublin, FIS will benefit from direct exposure to EU regulations and data governance models, allowing us to design globally scalable technology solutions from the ground up, all this coupled with a highly-skilled AI and data talent market."

Niamh Smyth, the Minister for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, said the news once again highlighted Ireland's attractiveness as a hub for fintech companies.

"Today's announcement by FIS is testament to our thriving financial services and fintech sector here," she said.

"These plans speak to Ireland as a location of choice for investment in cutting-edge research and innovation as well as to the strength and expertise of the Irish financial services sector.

"I congratulate FIS on this announcement."

Meanwhile, Michael Lohan, CEO at IDA Ireland, said: "AI and Digitalisation have been identified by IDA Ireland as strategic drivers of economic growth and today's announcement reflects the real opportunity for companies in this area.

"We very much welcome the decision by FIS to choose Ireland for this investment and we look forward to partnering with them into the future."