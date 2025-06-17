Northern Irish hotelier ‘honoured’ to be on King’s birthday honours list
THE managing director of a Northern Irish hotel group was awarded an MBE in the King’s birthday honours list.

James McGinn, who has worked with Hastings Hotels for 29 years, has been recognised for his ‘services to tourism and hospitality’.

Prior to being appointed managing director of the group in 2022, Mr McGinn led their Europa Hotel for two decades.

The hotel is one of Belfast’s most famous properties - where former US President Bill and his wife, the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, have stayed three times, most recently in 2023.

The hotel also became a base for local and overseas journalists during the Troubles – hosting the like sof Trevor McDonald, Kate Adie, John Sergeant and Richard Ford as they reported on the conflict from the front line.

Hastings Hotels MD James McGinn

“It’s an honour to have received this recognition,” McGinn said this week, as King Charles’ honours list was revealed.

“Tourism and hospitality are in my blood, and I’m thankful for the career I have built at Hastings Hotels for the last 29 years and for the opportunities provided to me by the Hastings family,” he added.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues across the group, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible.”

Having graduated in 1988 from Queen's University Belfast, Mr McGinn moved to London for work before returning to Omagh in 1990 to work as Food and Beverage Manager in his family’s business, the Woodlander.

He graduated with an MSc in Hotel and International Tourism Management from the University of Ulster in 1994 and then moved to the US.

He worked the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC before returning to Northern Ireland in 1996, where he started his career with Hastings Hotels at the Europa Hotel.

Founded almost sixty years ago by Sir William Hastings, Hastings Hotels is Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned luxury hotel group.

As well as the Europa, the group’s other properties include the Culloden Estate and Spa, the Grand Central Hotel and the Stormont Hotel in Belfast as well as Ballygally Castle in Antrim and The Everglades Hotel in Derry.

 

