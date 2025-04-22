Peel Ports Group appoints five Irish firms in major infrastructure deal

PEEL Ports Group, the UK’s second-largest port operator, has appointed 18 contractors to deliver infrastructure works across its UK and Irish port portfolio for up to eight years — with five Irish or Irish-linked companies making the cut.

The firms include Charles Brand, a Belfast-based civil engineering specialist known for marine works, dredging, and harbour development; and J Murphy & Sons, a company with historical roots in Ireland and active operations in Dublin, which specialises in tunnelling, rail, and utility infrastructure.

John Graham Construction, part of the Co. Down-headquartered GRAHAM Group, is also on the list. The firm has a track record in delivering large-scale transport, marine, and civil engineering projects. Also included is Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, part of Belfast’s Lagan Group, which typically undertakes airport runways, marine infrastructure, and heavy civils work.

Completing the Irish contingent is McLaughlin & Harvey, a longstanding player with offices in both Belfast and Glasgow, and a portfolio that spans marine works, port upgrades, and large-scale logistics infrastructure.

Peel Ports says the framework will support a broad range of construction and engineering works across its entire estate — including Liverpool, Heysham, the Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, Clydeport, Great Yarmouth and Dublin Port. The appointment signals a significant opening for Irish civil engineering firms to expand their presence in key logistics hubs across these islands.

On announcing the appointments, Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director – Port Services at Peel Ports Group, stated: “We’re pleased to announce the 18 contractors who have been selected to carry out this important work across our ports in the UK and Ireland. This rigorous procurement process has allowed us to select the very best regional and national partners, who will support the ongoing development of our network of logistics hubs.”

The total value of the Peel Ports Group construction framework is confirmed to be up to £750 million.

The engineering works range from specialist marine infrastructure — including piling, quay walls, berthing structures, lock maintenance, and RoRo facilities — to supporting services such as drainage, road and car park construction, earthworks, ground remediation, and warehouse construction and maintenance.