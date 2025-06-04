Research shows Ireland has highest education attainment rate in the world

NEW RESEARCH has shown Ireland has the highest percentage of education attainment in the world, with more than half of people in the country aged 25-64 having a bachelor's degree or higher.

The research was conducted by global real estate and investment company CBRE for their 2025 Global Tech talent Guidebook.

The report also says that the Dublin market has the eighth-largest tech talent pool in Europe by numbers.

Commenting on the figures, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said it boded well for Ireland's future.

"Interesting data from CBRE showing the proportion of people achieving higher levels of education from every country in the world," he wrote in a post on social media.

"A degree is far from the be all and end all of education but Ireland punches high on the chart — a good indicator of the opportunity that building a new Ireland would have for people here."

'Forward-looking metric'

The report shows that 52.4 per cent of people in Ireland aged 25-64 had a Bachelor's degree or higher, roughly around 1.8m people.

The UK ranked fifth, with 43.6 per cent of the population (19.1m) having at least a Bachelor's degree, with the US in seventh (40.3 per cent, 78.2m).

The US ranked top for the number of universities by country from the top 1,000 universities globally with 186, with the UK third with 67.

Ireland ranked joint 24th with six universities in the top 1,000, ahead of Singapore (four), which was dubbed a powerhouse tech market by the report.

"Education is a forward-looking metric and a key component of a market's tech talent outlook," read the report.

"It is best analyzed through the number of degrees issued by higher education institutions and the caliber of those institutions."

The report also showed the wider Dublin market performed strongly in terms of its tech talent pool, with between 100,000-150,000 tech talent workers, the eighth highest in Europe.

This was higher than Philadelphia, Phoenix and Austin in the US, as well as Birmingham and Manchester in Britain.

"The size of tech talent markets is a key consideration for employers formulation workforce location and growth strategies," stated the report.