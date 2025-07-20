Pharmaceutical company Aenova creates new jobs with expansion of Co. Kerry site

PHARMACEUTICAL company Aenova has created 10 new jobs with the expansion of its Killorglin site in Co. Kerry.

The new roles are in research and development, pharmaceutical technology and analytics and were created as part of an expansion programme for the development capabilities at the facility.

Aenova — a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) — says the expansion will see the site become the hub of its particle engineering development programme.

"This is a resounding endorsement of the talented workforce here and shows what an attractive location Kerry is for inward investment," said Norma Foley, Minister for Children, Disability and Equality.

"I wish to congratulate Aenova and I look forward to working with the company into the future."

New technology

Established in 1972 as Klinge Pharma, Aenova employs around 70 people at its Killorglin facility, along with many other downstream positions in their service providers.

In 2007, Temmler Pharma took over the Killorglin site and in 2012, it was in turn acquired by Aenova Group.

The current expansion of the site will see it focus on spray-dried amorphous solid dispersions and inhalation powders.

It aims to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs, which account for around 80 per cent of compounds in global research pipelines.

"As an end-to-end CDMO, Aenova supports its customers throughout the entire drug product lifecycle, from pre-formulation and development to commercial manufacturing," said Florent Bordet, Chief Scientific Officer at Aenova.

"Bioavailability is crucial for new pharmaceutical active ingredients.

"Our new spray-drying technology in Killorglin can help to address this issue and aid our customers bring their products to market faster."

'Skilled workforce'

The expansion of the Killorglin site is being supported by the Irish Government through its inward investment agency, IDA Ireland.

"I warmly congratulate Aenova on this exciting expansion of its Killorglin facility, which not only strengthens Ireland's position in advanced pharmaceutical development but also brings high-value employment to Co. Kerry," said Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise Tourism & Enterprise.

"This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the South-West region's skilled workforce, world-class research partnerships, and thriving life sciences ecosystem.

"The Government, through IDA Ireland, is proud to support Aenova's growth, and this announcement is a further step in delivering on our ambition for balanced, sustainable economic growth across all parts of Ireland.

"I wish the Aenova team the very best for the future."

Aenova Group is headquartered in Germany, where it has several manufacturing sites.

As well as these and the Co. Kerry location, it also has manufacturing facilities in Italy, Romania, Switzerland and the USA.