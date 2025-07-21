Holyhead Port fully operational again following storm damage repair work

HOLYHEAD port is fully operational once again after extensive repair work was undertaken due to the impacts of Storm Darragh.

All sailings were cancelled at the port from December 7, 2024 after the storm caused significant damage to two of its berths.

In January access to the Terminal 5 ferry berth was restored.

Ferry services have been back in operation from Terminal 5 since January 16, but Terminal 3 remained closed this year as further repair works were needed.

A planned reopening of the berth on July 1 was delayed by two weeks as work on the berth had yet to be completed.

The terminal has now finally reopened, with services resuming on Friday, July 18.

Seán Canney, Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, said he was “very pleased” to see both berths in Holyhead Port back in full operation.

“The route between Holyhead and Dublin is not only the shortest crossing between Ireland and the UK, but one of our most vital trade routes offering smooth and efficient passenger and freight services,” he explained.

“This re-opening brings additional resilience to our sea connections, as we revert to the synchronised sailing schedules favoured by and aligned to the systems used in the logistics sector.”

He added: “As a member of the Welsh Government led Irish Sea Resilience Task Force, I visited Holyhead in March of this year.

“I know how much work and close collaboration between local authorities, port operators, ferry companies, and logistics industry representatives it has taken to bring us to this point.

“I thank all involved and look forward to continuing to work together on strengthening the resilience of our sea links.”