Taoiseach opens new Dublin office of American multinational infrastructure firm AECOM

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has opened the new Dublin office of American multinational infrastructure firm AECOM and welcomed its continued focus on expanding in Ireland.

Headquartered in Dallas and with offices around the world, AECOM hopes its new Dublin 4 site will unite its Irish workforce in the capital following a recent recruitment drive in the country.

Currently employing more than 750 people at offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast, AECOM plans to hire around 100 new people across all career levels.

"We are excited to announce the official opening of our new Dublin office, bringing our workforce in the capital together in one location," said Richard Whitehead, Chief Executive for AECOM's Europe & India region.

'Long and proud history'

AECOM says the move will foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration among staff, while also reinforcing its commitment to the Irish market.

It will also help support project delivery in Ireland with wide-ranging global expertise from delivering infrastructure and building projects across the world.

The new office at One Burlington Plaza is strategically situated in a central location adjacent to the Grand Canal and Wilton Place, close to public transport and active travel amenities.

It has been designed on a single-floor plate, with meeting rooms forming a central spine across the floor, and includes numerous breakout rooms, pods and booths to foster collaboration.

The external walls are fully glazed, creating a bright and open environment with views of the city and Dublin Mountains.

"This carefully designed space will foster collaboration among our multi-disciplinary teams as we continue to deliver key infrastructure and building projects for our clients in Ireland," said Mr Whitehead.

"AECOM has a long and proud history in this country, and today is the latest in a long line of notable moments for our company."

Meanwhile, John O'Regan, Country Leader for AECOM in Ireland, added: "Today's proceedings underscore AECOM's commitment to increasing our presence in Ireland, further supported by our ongoing recruitment drive, as we look to continue to build on the deep bench of skills and experience of our Ireland team."

'Focus on growth in Ireland'

Speaking at Wednesday's opening, the Taoiseach said AECOM would play a 'leading role' as Ireland's growing economy boosts the need for greater infrastructure.

"I am delighted to officially open this new facility for AECOM in Dublin," said Mr Martin.

"I am particularly heartened by AECOM's continued focus on growth in Ireland and their creation of jobs right across the island in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast.

"Infrastructure is critical to the functioning of our economy and our communities.

"This Government is committed to delivering a step-change in infrastructure to match our growing economy and population.

"I have no doubt that AECOM will continue to play a leading role in infrastructure projects going forward with the development of this new office."

AECOM is currently working on some of Ireland's most important projects, including the Dublin Airport Enhancement Programme and the surgical hubs programme for the Health Service Executive.

The company partners with both public and private-sector clients to create innovative solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to programme and construction management.

AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1bn in the 2024 fiscal year.