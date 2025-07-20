GAA Palestine 'turn adversity into opportunity' with Jordan trip after Ireland tour axed

A GROUP of young GAA players from Palestine who were denied the chance to visit Ireland this summer have begun a 10-day tour of Jordan.

GAA Palestine was forced to abandon a two-week tour of Ireland after their visa applications were rejected and it was not left with enough time to appeal the decision.

The party of 33 children and 12 coaches were due to arrive into Dublin on Friday but they instead travelled to Jordan, heralding 'a new chapter of hope and resilience for GAA Palestine'.

'Unwavering spirit'

GAA Palestine was founded last year by Stephen Redmond, an Irishman living in England, who travelled to the West Bank hoping to provide some respite to those living in the war-torn region.

It had planned a two-week tour of Ireland but the group claimed its visa applications were rejected after it had already paid €38,000 on flights.

After late efforts to salvage the trip and receiving widespread support in Ireland, the group conceded on Wednesday 'with a very heavy heart' that the tour had to be cancelled.

"While we are beyond devastated, we remain committed to our mission and will now proceed with Plan B, exploring other destinations where our children will be welcomed and celebrated," read a statement from GAA Palestine.

True to the organisation's word, it arranged a 10-day tour of Jordan, where they will meet with a number of GAA stars.

"Despite the heart-breaking decision to cancel their Irish tour, GAA Palestine has turned adversity into an opportunity for breakthrough," read a statement on Friday.

"We are proud to announce the launch of a 10-day summer camp in Amman, Jordan, where our GAA Palestine players and mentors will experience the joy of sport, friendship and cultural exchange — a testament to their unwavering spirit.

“This extraordinary journey will feature legendary Irish hurling icons — Dublin Inter-county players Conor Donohue and Fergal Whitey will join the tour, along with former Waterford Inter-county player Shane Casey."

'Learn and grow'

The Inter-county players were due to arrive in Amman on Saturday to lead the camp, while the party will watch Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final between Cork and Tipperary on a big screen.

Other activities planned for the trip include visits to the Amman Citadel, the King Abdullah I Mosque and Souk Mango, one of the oldest markets in Amman.

The 33 children will also get to experience zip-lining, buggy rides and climbing adventures as well as trips to amusement and water parks.

"Most importantly, they will learn and grow through coaching sessions led by our committed volunteers and coaches," added the statement.