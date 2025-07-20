Fire at derelict building in Lurgan that saw nearby residents evacuated being as arson

POLICE are treating a fire at a derelict building in Lurgan as arson.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes during the blaze, which occurred on Windsor Avenue in the early hours of Saturday.

Local politicians condemned the suspected arson attack and called for more to be done to convert derelict buildings for meaningful use.

The fire broke out in what is believed to be a listed building at around 1am on Saturday.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished," said Detective Sergeant Lewis of the PSNI.

"A number of residents, who were evacuated while emergency services tackled the blaze, have been allowed to return to their homes."

He added that the incident is being treated as arson and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

'Deeper issue'

Local Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian thanked the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their swift response, saying the consequences could have been 'far more severe'.

"I want to condemn those behind last night's arson attack on Windsor Avenue," he said.

"This area has a number of homes and well-established businesses that provide employment and contribute greatly to the local community.

"Thankfully none of them have been impacted too severely.

"While the property itself was unoccupied, the potential consequences of this could have been far more severe.

"It is only thanks to the swift response of the Fire and Rescue Service that the fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

"This incident also highlights a deeper issue that can no longer be ignored — empty, dilapidated buildings that serve no purpose.

"Instead of allowing properties to fall into disrepair and attract anti-social behaviour, we should be transforming them into assets that bring pride and opportunity back to our town.

"If anyone has any information about this incident, I urge them to contact the PSNI.

"Those responsible must be held accountable."

Homes evacuated

Alliance Party councillor Peter Lavery also condemned the incident.

"I completely condemn the suspected arson attack at a derelict property in Windsor Avenue, Lurgan last night," he said.

"A number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes, however due to the swift action of the police and fire services the situation was brought under control and no one was injured.

"A huge thank you to all involved in the operation for keeping people safe.

"The nearby New Haven Cafe is open today as normal."

DUP councillor Peter Haire said that due to the building being deemed unsafe, the top section of Windsor Avenue up to the cafe will be until further notice.