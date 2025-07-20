British-based accountancy firm makes inroads into Ireland after partnering with Dublin company

A BRITISH-BASED accountancy firm has announced its first partnership in Ireland as part of wider plans to allow its British-based clients to trade in Europe.

DJH was founded in 2021 with the merger of two Staffordshire firms and has since made 15 acquisitions to become a multidisciplinary team of 670 people across England.

MSD Accountants in Dublin has now joined the group, providing a strong link into Britain for the Irish firm's own clients already operating there.

"It is fantastic to be joining the DJH group and all the additional expertise, enhanced capabilities and international reach that comes with it," said MSD Managing Partner Richard Daly.

"The two businesses share similar values of trust, transparency, quality and client service.

"Joining DJH will benefit our existing clients through enhanced infrastructure and, for our clients operating in the UK, we will now have a full-service integrated offering there."

Formed in 1990, MSD provides expertise in advisory, assurance, business support services and tax to subsidiaries of multinationals, mid-size private companies, family businesses and large organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Its team work across a range of sectors, including professional services, entertainment, hospitality, construction, automotive, distribution, IT and communications.

Daly will continue to lead the team alongside fellow partner, Brendan Murtagh, and clients will continue to be supported by the 30-strong team at their Santry Business Park offices.

'Attractive access point'

DJH is a top 40 British accountancy and professional services group that has ambitions to break into the top 20 within the next four years.

Having acquired its first office in Ireland, the company wants to increase organic growth with MSD by extending services to existing clients and attracting new ones.

It sees the Dublin firm as a 'perfect fit' to allow it to offer services to British-based clients looking to expand into Europe.

"Dublin is one of the most significant financial hubs in Europe, with a strong economy, favourable corporate tax rate and, post-Brexit, it has become an increasingly attractive access point for UK firms looking to trade with the EU," said James Beardmore, COO of DJH.

"We've aspired to have a presence in the city for a long time and MSD Accountants is the perfect fit, with its reputation for fantastic service and specialisms in several aligned sectors for us.

"Importantly, it gives DJH multinational service capability and EU regulatory compliance for UK clients looking at cross-border planning, tax efficient structures and expanding their European operations through an Irish presence."

Beardmore also believes further acquisitions in Ireland will follow on from the MSD deal.

"The partnership also gives us the perfect platform to target more M&A activity in Ireland," he said.