Police officer scalded with liquid as armed response unit attends report of man armed with knife
News

Police officer scalded with liquid as armed response unit attends report of man armed with knife

A POLICE OFFICER has been scalded with a liquid substance after an armed response unit responded to reports of a man armed with a knife at a property in Belfast, where a fire is believed to have been deliberately started.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.15am today at an apartment in the Coates Row area in the east of the city.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, arson to endanger life and other related offences.

Knife threat

Detective Inspector Harvey of the PSNi said officers received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a man armed with a knife inside the apartment.

"Firefighters were responding to a report of a deliberate fire inside the property when the occupant threatened them with a knife at the door," he said in a statement.

"Police attended the apartment a short time later, including officers from our Armed Response Unit (ARU) who attempted to detain the suspect.

"While doing so, the man threw a liquid substance over one officer — causing scald injuries to his chest and chin region."

Hospital treatment

DI Harvey added that another officer was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, with both officers requiring hospital treatment.

The suspect was detained and arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

"Our officers responded swiftly to this report to protect both the public and our emergency service partners," added DI Harvey.

"Threatening and violent behaviour towards emergency workers is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Enquiries are ongoing and police have urged anyone with information that could assist them to contact 101, quoting reference number 187 of July 20.

See More: Belfast

Related
News 5 days ago

Man injured in ‘ongoing assault’ urged to come forward as teenage boy arrested

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Investigation launched after GAA club torched by vandals

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Arrest after young woman left in critical condition following Belfast assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Remains of disgraced priest Bishop Eamonn Casey removed from Galway Cathedral

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 10 hours ago

Woman hospitalised following dog attack in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Paul O’Donaghue's latest book depicts a haunting Donegal homecoming

By: Gráinne Conroy

Entertainment 1 day ago

A multimedia lament for Ireland’s lost souls —  presented by John Buckley McQuaid at the ICC

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 2 days ago

Author Marie O'Connor reveals what drives her passion for vintage cars

By: Marie O'Connor

Business 2 days ago

Tax incentives lead to boom in Irish film and TV industry

By: Mark Murphy