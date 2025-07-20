Police officer scalded with liquid as armed response unit attends report of man armed with knife

A POLICE OFFICER has been scalded with a liquid substance after an armed response unit responded to reports of a man armed with a knife at a property in Belfast, where a fire is believed to have been deliberately started.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.15am today at an apartment in the Coates Row area in the east of the city.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, arson to endanger life and other related offences.

Knife threat

Detective Inspector Harvey of the PSNi said officers received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a man armed with a knife inside the apartment.

"Firefighters were responding to a report of a deliberate fire inside the property when the occupant threatened them with a knife at the door," he said in a statement.

"Police attended the apartment a short time later, including officers from our Armed Response Unit (ARU) who attempted to detain the suspect.

"While doing so, the man threw a liquid substance over one officer — causing scald injuries to his chest and chin region."

Hospital treatment

DI Harvey added that another officer was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, with both officers requiring hospital treatment.

The suspect was detained and arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

"Our officers responded swiftly to this report to protect both the public and our emergency service partners," added DI Harvey.

"Threatening and violent behaviour towards emergency workers is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Enquiries are ongoing and police have urged anyone with information that could assist them to contact 101, quoting reference number 187 of July 20.