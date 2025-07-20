Gardaí seize €1.6m worth of cannabis in Co. Wexford
News

Gardaí seize €1.6m worth of cannabis in Co. Wexford

Around 80kg of cannabis was seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ and the Revenue's Customs Service have seized herbal cannabis worth €1.6m during a targeted joint operation in Co. Wexford.

The 80kg of cannabis was discovered after gardaí intercepted and searched a van in Ballycarney on Friday.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí added that the man may be held for a period of up to seven days and that investigations are ongoing.

