Ridgeway’s Sue O’Brien announced as new director for Ireland Funds Great Britain

THE Ireland Funds Great Britain (IFGB) organisation has announced the appointment of Sue O’Brien to its board of Directors.

With over 30 years’ experience in her sector, Ms O’Brien is currently Executive Chair at Ridgeway, a board and executive search firm.

Experienced at advising CEOs on the pressure points of people risk and talent innovation, her network of clients spans the boardrooms of the UK and a global network of candidates and clients.

Understanding the complexity and challenge of navigating CEO change is described as her “key skill”.

After an early commercial career in retail and the leisure industry Ms O’Brien led a reverse IPO as Chief Executive Officer of a listed search firm which she grew for seven years.

Joining Ridgeway in 2015, she has led the partner team in both an MBO and subsequent sale to global CEO advisory firm Teneo in 2020.

In addition to her Executive Chair role at Ridgeway, Ms O’Brien is non-executive director of The Pipeline, was a founder member of The Women’s Business Council and is a trustee and Chair of the Nominations Committee for KidsOut children’s charity.

She also serves as a member of the global talent advisory business Teneo and was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her services to business and charity and for promoting equality in the workplace.

Her IFGB appointment takes the organisation’s board of directors to 17.

IFGB Chair, Rory Godson said of the move: “The Board of IFGB continues to grow from strength to strength and the addition of a director of Sue O’Brien’s calibre and experience adds to both the reputation and fundraising power of The Ireland Funds.”

Regarding her appointment, Ms O’Brien said: “I am thrilled to join The Ireland Funds and to contribute in a meaningful way to the work they do in supporting Ireland and the Irish community in Great Britain.”

The Great Britain chapter of The Ireland Funds recently enjoyed the successful return of its popular annual luncheon, The London City Lunch, which took place at Mansion House in City of London on September 24.

Sponsored by McCann FitzGerald and Ridgeway, the event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was attended by over 220 senior business executives and dignitaries.

The IFGB Board of Directors

Rory Godson, Powerscourt Ltd (Chair)

Eoin Bastible, Sera Global

Emily Bohill, Bohill Partners

Evelyn Bourke, NED M&S, Bank of Ireland

Ruairi Conneely, Sunlight Project Finance (Treasurer)

Brian Dickie, Investcorp

John Feeney, Mizuho

Emer Finnan, Kildare Partners

Garrett Hayes, Paul Hastings

Conor Hillery, JP Morgan

Seamus McGarry, Retired

Rachel Naughton, AIB

Sue O’Brien, Ridgeway

Declan Tiernan, Oak Hill Advisors

Bridget Walsh, EY

Zachary Webb, M&G Investments

Susan Whelan, Leicester City FC & KingPower International

The Ireland Funds

The Ireland Funds was first established in 1976, with the Great Britain chapter launched in 1988.

Its mission is to harness the power of a global philanthropic network of friends of Ireland to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities around the world.