Ryanair reveals Kerry Airport summer schedule – offering more seats on routes to holiday hotspots
RYANAIR has announced its summer schedule for Kerry Airport – which will consist of 76 weekly flights across seven different routes.

The Irish no-frills airline announced its new Kerry schedule for summer 2023 this week, with the seven routes including popular summer hotspots like Alicante and Palma, as well as city break destinations like London, Manchester and Frankfurt.

With seven per sent more capacity than their equivalent offering from Kerry airport in 2022, Ryanair predicts it will carry over 350,000 passengers to and from Kerry Airport this summer.

While they expect to boost tourism and connectivity for the region, theiur increased schedule for the summer months will also support over 430 local jobs.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Kerry schedule for Summer 2023, with seven routes to the likes of Alicante, Faro and London, offering the people of Kerry and its surrounds even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Kerry this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline.”

