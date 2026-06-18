Sisk awarded contract to build new 96-bed unit at University Hospital Limerick

A CONTRACT to build a new 96-bed wing at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has been awarded to the John Sisk & Son.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) awarded the contract to the construction firm on June 16, for the delivery of the new ‘Block B’ ward block.

“It will mark the second 96‑bed ward block extension on the UHL campus in recent years, following the successful completion and occupancy of the first 96‑bed ward building in 2025, along with two 16-bed rapid builds in 2024 and 2025 respectively,” a spokesperson fror the Department of Health confirmed today.

“The project will provide additional bed capacity in line with the Acute Hospital Inpatient Bed Capacity Expansion Plan announced by Government in May 2024, Programme for Government commitments to increase capacity and open more beds across the Mid West, and consideration of all of the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) recommendations regarding the provision of urgent and emergency care in the region,” they added.

A four-month pre-construction phase will now begin on the project, with main construction works due to get underway in October 2026 and completion expected in the final quarter of 2029.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill welcomed the contract announement today, stating: “I know how important this project is for patients, staff and families in Limerick and across the Mid West.

“The award of this contract is another important step forward to increase much-needed inpatient bed capacity for the region.

"The 128 beds we have opened since the end of 2024 have already made a very positive contribution to UHL and the people of the Mid West, and the ‘Block B’ ward block will continue those positive improvements.”

Minister of State for Older People, Kieran O’Donnell said the contract award “marks a further significant milestone in the provision of additional bed capacity at University Hospital Limerick and will deliver enhanced healthcare services for patients, their families and staff in Limerick and the Mid West region”.

Once complete, the 96-bed Block B will be fully integrated with existing hospital infrastructure and the new wards will be directly adjacent to the recently opened Block A wards.

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