Tech firm invests £16m to support digital transformation of Northern Irish workforce

A GLOBAL tech firm has committed a £16m investment to drive the digital transformation of its workforce in Northern Ireland.

US-owned Allstate Northern Ireland has confirmed the funds will be used to “upskill and reskill” its workforce in Derry and Belfast.

“We’ve already invested £6.5m in strengthening the digital skills of our staff over the last two years with Invest NI’s support,” Stephen McKeown, Managing Director of Allstate NI, said this week.

“This unprecedented investment has already repaid us with the expertise needed to drive digital change,” he added.

“We’re committing a further £9.5m over the next three years to ensure our Northern Ireland workforce stays at the forefront of global technology innovation, equipped with the right tools and future-ready skills to continue leading and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visited the firm’s offices as the investment announcement was made.

“With 1,700 employees in Belfast and Derry, Allstate plays a vital role in the North’s tech sector,” she said.

“This investment in skills strengthens the industry, supports local talent, and empowers its workforce to lead global digital innovation.”

The investment positions Allstate NI at the forefront of the corporation’s global ‘Transformative Growth’ programme which will modernise its international technology operations and enhance digital capabilities.

“Last year we launched a new Digital Skills Action Plan, which will help grow our buoyant digital sector, and in turn providing an increasing number of new and exciting good job opportunities.”

Under its upslilling initiative Allstate NI’s will offer staff training opportunities across disciplines including full-stack software development, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data engineering.

The company is also introducing new management development programmes to support leadership and technical career progression.

Anne Beggs, Chief Commercial Officer at Invest NI, who have supported the firm, said: “The global insurance industry is evolving rapidly, and companies must adapt to remain competitive.

“By investing in skills, technology and leadership development, Allstate NI positions itself as a Centre of Excellence within the broader Allstate group.”

She added: “This benefits employees, reinforces Allstate’s commitment to Northern Ireland and strengthens our reputation as a hub for fintech and digital innovation.

“Our skills support is a key driver in helping it achieve this.”