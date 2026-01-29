Northern Irish business makes major investment to convert dust into clean energy

A CABINET maker in Northern Ireland has made a £9m investment to purchase a system which will allow it to convert manufacturing dust into clean energy.

O&S Doors in Co. Tyrone has spent the sum to install a biomass-fuelled Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system at its site in Dungannon.

It is the first business across the island of Ireland to install the system, which will turn MDF dust, which is normally transported offsite for processing in Europe or to landfill, into units of energy to power its heating and manufacturing processes.

The investment is co-funded by the Shared Island Sustainability Capital Grant Scheme, with a grant of £2.4million and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill visited the site as the partnership was announced.

“This is a hugely innovative investment by O&S Doors and a real commitment to sustainable manufacturing,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Turning MDF dust into clean energy is good for the environment and makes economic sense,” she added.

“I am delighted to see a local company leading the way with technology of this scale and ambition, helping to position the North as a place where green innovation and advanced manufacturing go hand in hand.”

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was also at the site.

“As a locally based company, O&S Doors is a success story for our manufacturing sector, and this latest investment will ensure the company continues to grow and thrive,” she said.

“Investing in high-efficiency technology and greener ways of working is essential if we are to harness our economic potential, drive productivity and boost our growing reputation on the world’s economic stage while creating jobs and supporting long-term growth.”

The Shared Island Sustainability Capital Grant is part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme delivered by InterTradeIreland, Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

“I commend the three enterprise agencies for coming together to deliver a scheme that will help businesses across this island to invest in revolutionary technology and sustainable operations,” Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald said.

“It will support businesses to make green innovative investments and help us meet our Net Zero commitments.”

O&S Doors' new system will burn in excess of 10,000 tonnes of MDF dust per year to generate 1 MW of electricity, which will save 1500 tonnes of carbon each year from the company’s operations.

O&S Doors is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest manufacturers of wooden doors, panels and accessories. It boasts clients across the Ireland, the UK and the USA, including more 300 independent retailers as well as large chains like B&Q and Magnet.

“As a company we are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2028 through investments in electric vehicle adoption and zero waste landfill operations,” O&S Doors CEO John Toomey said.

“This new CHP project is another central pillar to this ambition enabling us to reduce our reliance on purchasing electricity and reduce production of emissions linked to off-site MDF waste transport,” he added.

“This investment also aligns with our growth strategy to expand our Dungannon site in the future by providing us with reliable, cost-effective renewable energy.

“We are also hopeful that the new CHP system will increase our efficiency and productivity by removing waste handling constraints in our manufacturing process