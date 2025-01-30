Teenage twins launch new product that fills gap in Ireland's home décor market
TEENAGE twins from Co. Wexford are launching a unique new product which they believe fills a gap in the home décor market.

Tapping into the growing trend of home decoration which sees wreaths adorn front doors across the country, Aimée and Conor Farrell have created an interchangeable version that can be displayed all year-round and adapted to suit the season.

Aimée and Conor Farrell of Phenology Décor (Pics:Ken Hayes Photography)

The pair, who live in Bunclody, started working on their idea during the summer of 2024, as part of their transition year project at school.

Having finalised their products – which also include candle wreaths - and launched their Phenology Décor business, they can now sell and ship the items to customers across Ireland, the EU and the US.

A spring wreath by Phenology Décor (Pics: Ken Hayes Photography)

“Growing up in the Blackstairs Mountains has given me a strong connection with nature and I’m mindful of how being in nature positively impacts me,” Aimée said this week.

“As we developed the business idea, I really loved the concept of bringing touches of nature into our home, starting at the hall door with our door wreath and then bringing that theme inside into other home décor items like candle wreaths.”

A candle wreath centrepiece by the entrepreneurial teenagers

Her twin brother Conor added: “We’ve both got very different interests and hobbies but share an interest in business and so, whilst looking for creative ways to earn extra income, we continued to work on the wreath idea after Transition Year and we’re delighted that we’re now ready to launch.”

Aimée and Conor Farrell have just launched Phenology Décor (Pics: Ken Hayes Photography)

The entrepreneurial siblings are also developing an exclusive collection of limited-edition accessories, offering their customers more ways to personalise their wreaths.

For further information click here.

