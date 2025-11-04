Tesco Ireland and Aer Lingus partner on new loyalty scheme
Tesco Ireland and Aer Lingus partner on new loyalty scheme

AER LINGUS and Tesco Ireland have announced a new partnership which will allow shoppers to convert their Clubcard vouchers into travel rewards.

The initiative will see vouchers converted into Avios, the currency of Aer Lingus’ loyalty club programme AerClub.

Avios can be redeemed on Aer Lingus flights, upgrades, hotel stays and car hire.

Aer Lingus cabin crew member Lorraine Cullen and Tesco Ireland colleagues Audrey Myers and Jhonata Almeida Lopes are pictured at Dublin Airport as they celebrate the new partnership between Aer Lingus and Tesco Ireland

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of AerClub, we’re more committed than ever to making the programme even more rewarding for our loyal members,” Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said.

“Through our new partnership with Tesco Ireland, members can convert Clubcard vouchers into Avios, allowing them to make significant savings on travel experiences,” she explained.

“In real terms, this means a stroll down the aisles of Tesco brings you one step closer to the sun-soaked isles of Spain.

“It’s a simple, rewarding way to make everyday shopping go the extra mile.”

From next week, Tesco will issue Clubcard vouchers to almost one million Clubcard members.

Every €2.50 in Tesco Clubcard vouchers can be converted into 600 Avios, they confirmed today.

AerClub and Clubcard members can now turn their Tesco Clubcard vouchers into Avios

“We are always looking for exciting new ways we can reward customers for shopping with Tesco, and what better way to do it than to team up with Aer Lingus and Avios,” Suzanne Quinn, Tesco Ireland Customer Director, said.

“In our next Clubcard statement we’ll be giving back over €7.5m in vouchers to our loyal customers – converted into Avios that’s enough for over 400,000 people to fly one way to Paris.”

She added: “Clubcard vouchers last for two years and can be found in the tesco.ie app, so vouchers already issued can be used for this amazing new Reward too.”

