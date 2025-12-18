Witness appeal following fatal collision in Limerick

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a young man died in a collision in Co. Limerick.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning, also saw three teenagers brought to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two cars collided on the N21 at Ballymurragh West at around 12.50am today.

One of the drivers, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Two teenage girls and a teenage man were brought to University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Kerry for treatment of serious injuries.

A man in his 20s was also brought to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries, the police force confirmed.

The road is currently closed to allow a technical examination to be undertaken by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” they confirmed this afternoon.

“Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West between midnight and 1:00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 206 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”