Stormont ringfences £119m to pay for PSNI data breach

THE Northern Ireland Executive has allocated £119m to fund the costs of a PSNI data breach which exposed the personal details of its entire workforce.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has welcomed the funding decision, which she said will “enable the PSNI to advance negotiations with police officers and police staff in a timely manner, to bring about an early settlement of the ongoing legal proceedings and ensure that significant additional costs to the public purse are not incurred”.

“I am also mindful of the distress experienced by those affected and I hope that today’s decision will bring reassurance to staff and their families," she added.

On August 8, 2023, following a freedom of information request, the PSNI accidentally published a document containing the personal details of all 9,483 officers and members of staff online.

The surnames, initials, rank and roles of the personnel were contained in the document, which remained online for several hours and later fell into the hands of dissident republicans.

In a statement made at the time the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), said it was the worst data breach they had ever seen, which “should never have happened”.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he is “delighted” with the Government’s funding announcement.

“I am absolutely delighted that Ministers have agreed to ring fence £119 million towards compensation for our officers and staff following the data breach,” he said.

“Claimants can now have confidence that a settlement process will progress next year following two years of lobbying numerous stakeholders to get to this position.”

He added: “As I stated last week this is a hugely important step in recognising the impact this has had on everyone and it is a signal that the government recognises the seriousness and importance of delivering a fair and timely resolution.

“I could not be more pleased. We have been aiming to achieve this news since I arrived as Chief Constable.

“I want to personally recognise the exceptional commitment of our officers and staff who every day serve our communities with professionalism, resilience and a deep sense of duty, often in challenging and unseen circumstances.

“I am immensely proud of the work they do and the dedication they bring to keeping people safe.”