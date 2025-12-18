Top picks for festive entertainment with a dash of Irish frosting this Christmas

CHRISTMAS is upon us which means a bumper selection of television and radio to keep you entertained amidst the festivities.

There is so much in store for the weeks ahead – and plenty of it comes with an Irish edge too.

So here is our round up of the shows you won’t want to miss as 2025 comes to a close.

Sunday, December 21

Nollaí, BBC1 Northern Ireland/BBC Iplayer, 4.10pm

The magical new animated film Nollaí will air this month – bringing viewers on a heart-warming fantasy adventure led by an ordinary deer with an extraordinary secret.

Co-commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland, TG4 and S4C, the film has been produced by Belfast-based Taunt Studios with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF) and Screen Fund, and Coimisiún na Meán.

Nollaig – or Nollaí as he is known – is a young Irish deer on a journey of self-discovery.

A little tall for a deer, Nollaí has always been told he’s ‘big boned’.

He has spent his life on the farm with his human family – after being found one wintry night 10 years ago, at the stone circle on the mountain.

When the opportunity arises to live with his own kind, he has a difficult decision to make.

Oppenheimer, BBC2, 9pm

Catch Cillian Murphy at his absolute best in Christopher Nolan’s intense biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer.

The drama, released in 2023, won multiple Oscars for its depiction of the man who was one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Cork native Murphy starred as the eponymous Oppenheimer in the blockbuster and secured the Best Actor Oscar for his efforts.

The film follows the development of the bomb, which was created during the Second World War.

Its star-studded cast also includes Kenneth Branagh of Belfast fame, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett.

Christmas Day

Woman’s Hour, BBC Radio 4, 10am

Dublin-born Women’s Hour host Nuala McGovern will on the airwaves on Christmas Day morning.

McGovern and co-host Anita Rani will use their festive hour to explore the role rituals play in making Christmas special.

“From the customs passed down the generations to brand new traditions being created, we explore how women are involved in making and maintaining the special moments that bring families and friends together,” they state.

“We explore the psychology of rituals to understand why they make us feel relaxed, bonded and safe.

“And in this fast paced and often disconnected digital world, we explore how nostalgia and rituals could help us find deeper connection, and sense of belonging.”

The Scarecrows’ Wedding, BBC1, 3.10pm

Two Irish stars lead the cast in the BBC’s adaptation of a Julia Donaldson classic.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding tells the tale of two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember.

When Harry insists on leaving the farm to collect one last thing for their big day, a smooth-talking scarecrow named Reginald Rake swoops in with plans of his own. Chaos ensues, and soon everything’s at risk.

The half-hour animated special features an all-star voice cast with Co. Kerry native Jessie Buckley as Betty O’Barley, and Dubliner Domhnall Gleeson as Harry O’Hay.

Rob Brydon voices Reginald Rake while Sophie Okonedo in in place as the Narrator.

Gladiators - Celebrity Special, BBC1, 3.35pm

Four famous faces will take on one of the toughest gameshows on telly this Christmas, as they battle against the mighty Gladiators.

Hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, this one-hour special sees the nation’s PE Teacher, Joe Wicks pitted against presenter Sam Thompson whilst boxing legend Nicola Adams takes on Dublin-born podcaster Vogue Williams.

They’ll face the ultimate test of speed, strength and skill before going head-to-head in the iconic eliminator.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, BBC1, 5.30pm

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will see six couples battle it out under the glitterball to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion.

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden, who hails from Dublin, is one of them.

He will battle it out under the festive glitterball with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will oversee the festivities for their final time, while Head Judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will all be on hand to dish out sleigh-loads of advice.

Expect a winter wonderland full of festive magic, dazzling group dances, live music and more in what will be the perfect antidote to the post-Christmas Dinner slump.

Amandaland, BBC1, 9.15pm

The festive instalment of the BBC hit comedy Amandaland features a reunion of Absolutely Fabulous’ Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

Saunders joins the show for a one-off appearance as Aunt Joan, the sister of Lumley’s character Felicity, who is Amanda’s mother.

Amanda (Lucy Punch) and family will all be spending Christmas as their aunt’s house, as will her long-suffering friend Anne, who is played by the brilliant Irish actor Phillipa Dunne.

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 10.15pm

Mrs Brown returns for more Christmas capers and festive frolics this year. The first instalment of fun comes with Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas - Mammy's Bottles on Christmas Day night.

In it, Mrs Brown rediscovers the meaning of family as she gathers those closest to her together for a Christmas photo.

Buster unveils another of his signature Christmas trees with maximum impact and Cathy frets about what presents to buy everyone.

Boxing Day

Heart and Soul: The Lord and Dance – Michael Flatley, BBC Radio 4, 1.30pm

Michael Flatley is the most famous Irish dancer in the world, rising to stardom for his leading roles in Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

In this Heart and Soul Christmas special, Colm Flynn travels to meet Flatley at home, where he reflects on the highs of his remarkable career and the personal experiences that shaped his outlook on life and faith.

Born in Chicago to Irish parents, Flatley grew up surrounded by music, dance, and the values of hard work and perseverance.

His groundbreaking performance in Riverdance at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 brought Irish dance to a global audience, and his later productions redefined what Irish traditional dance could be.

Yet, as he explains in this conversation, the drive to succeed came with challenges — moments of exhaustion, doubt, and the constant search for meaning beyond the stage.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Channel 4, 9pm

Second generation Irish comedian Roisin Conaty is among the guests on the 2025 instalment of the Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

The star will join the likes of Jonathan Ross, Nick Mohammed and Katherine Ryan as panellists on the comedy quiz show, which is presented, as ever, by Jimmy Carr.

Saturday, December 27

Wheel of Fortune Christmas Special, ITV, 7.30pm

Graham Norton returns with the festive edition of Wheel of Fortune kicking off series three of the popular Saturday night game show.

Contestants will once again be invited to spin the wheel and take their chances at winning the coveted £50,000 prize, as well as a variety of special prizes on offer along the way.

The show, which relaunched last year, has cemented itself as ITV’s biggest entertainment launch since The 1% Club.

Its second series, which aired earlier this year, welcomed 20 million viewers.

"I can't wait to get back to the wheel!” Graham Norton said.

“Playing word games and giving away money seems like a pretty perfect combination to me."

Judi Dench: My Family and Me, Channel 4, 9pm

Dame Judi Dench is one of Britain’s greatest Shakespearean actors.

In this new documentary, the Oscar winning star, whose parents hailed from Dublin, turns history detective to solve a great mystery in her family’s past.

Did one of her ancestors actually meet her hero, William Shakespeare?

Having played nearly every key female part in the Bard’s canon, Dame Judi looks back on the special place the words and worlds of Shakespeare have had throughout her luminous career on stage and screen.

Sunday December 28

Titanic Sinks Tonight, BBC2, 9pm

When she left Belfast in April 1912, the RMS Titanic was believed to be ‘unsinkable’. Four days into her now infamous maiden voyage, the ship hit an iceberg in the icy waters of the Atlantic.

On BBC2 this Christmas a four-part series pieces together the events, minute by minute, to reveal exactly what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew that night.

Building on a vast archive of eyewitness testimony, including letters, interviews, memoirs and public enquiries into the disaster, the series uses actors - carefully cast to resemble the survivors - in order to bring these vivid first-hand accounts to life.

Four one-hour episodes begin on December 28 at 9pm and continues each night at the same time until New Year’s Eve.

Monday, December 29

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Specials, BBC1, 9pm

This festive season, a host of famous faces are stepping into the boardroom as The Apprentice returns with two celebrity Christmas specials in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon is among the celebrities taking part.

The Co. Meath native stars alongside AJ Odudu, Charlie Hedges, Eddie Kadi, Jake Wood, JB Gill, Kadeena Cox, Matt Morsia, Rob Rinder, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza and Tom Skinner.

In this two-part Christmas special, the celebrity candidates are split into two groups and sent to Lapland, the official home of Santa, to develop their own gingerbread biscuits.

The second instalment of the show takes place on December 30 at 9pm.

A Long Winter by Colm Tóibín, BBC Radio4, 10.45pm

Enjoy an unforgettable story about loss and new love from one of Ireland’s most accomplished writers.

Brooklyn and Long Island author Colm Tóibín published A Long Winter in September of this year.

It begins one snowy morning when, after arguing with her husband, Miquel’s mother walks out from their home high up in the Pyrenees and does not return.

With his younger brother stationed far away on military service and his father cast out by the people of the town, Miquel and his father are left to fend for themselves.

Together they will be forced to battle the elements, and their resentment of each other, through the long winter.

New Year’s Eve

Kiss Me, Kate, BBC2, 3.15pm

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block lead a stellar cast in a sizzling new production of Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate.

Filmed especially for the big screen and accompanied by a full orchestra, the show tune classics keep coming - from Brush Up Your Shakespeare to Too Darn Hot, Always True To You (In my Fashion) and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan and filmed live in London at the Barbican Centre, the show saw Fermanagh man Dunbar make his musical debut.

He won critical acclaim for his performance at the Barbican, so this one-off show for television is bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show, BBC1, 10.30pm

Graham Norton’s Bafta Award-winning chat show returns for its traditional New Year’s Eve edition this month.

Expected sparkling chat, jokes and music as the Dublin-native, who was raised in Co. Cork, welcomes a sofa full of stars to mark the end of 2025.

Ringing in the New Year with Norton is actor Tom Hiddleston; Oscar winner Laura Dern and comic actor Will Arnett.

Owen Cooper, the young star of the TV phenomenon of 2025, Adolescence, will also be there, alongside triple Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and comedian Tim Key.

Musical guest Alison Limerick will perform her classic dance hit Where Love Lives

Ronan Keating & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party, BBC1, 11.30pm

Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party as global music legend Ronan Keating takes centre stage to lead the celebrations into 2026.

Ronan Keating & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party, promises a night packed with incredible performances, big surprises, and feel-good hits as the former Boyzone star performs some of his greatest songs alongside a lineup of very special guests.

As the clock ticks down to midnight, the nation will join the Dubliner and his all-star guests for an electric night of live entertainment, before cutting to London’s world-famous fireworks display to officially welcome the new year.

Then, the party continues as Ronan and friends keep the celebrations going well into 2026.

New Year’s Day

Harlan Coben’s Run Away, Netflix

Launching on Netflix on New Year’s Day, James Nesbitt stars in the latest adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller.

The eight-episode series Run Away - inspired by Coben’s 2019 novel of the same name – sees the Northern Irish actor leading the cast as Simon, a man whose perfect life starts to crumble after his daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange), well, runs away.

However, his journey will unearth untold violence that threatens to destabilise his family for good.

Nesbitt is joined by co-stars Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.

Shedites, BBC1, 10.35pm

This new half-hour comedy by Mrs Brown’s Boys star Paddy Houlihan is set in and around a men’s shed in a village in Ireland.

It also features a host of top Irish acting talent, including his Mrs Brown’s Boys colleague Brendan O’Carroll, comedian Deirdre O’Kane and Shane Casey of The Young Offendors.

“It’s a place where men make themselves useful building and repairing things, and along the way find company through unlikely friendships, a sense of purpose, and a mug of strong tea,” a BBC spokesperson explained.

“For many, the men’s sheds offer a new lease of life, and the Rathbowen shed is no exception.”

The group set out to build a new bike from recycled parts to try and win the local “Santa Spin” race.

But what follows is plenty of shenanigans, bruised pride and a fair dose of stubbornness.

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 10.05pm

The second festive instalment from Brendan O’Carrol’s hit sitcom is Mrs Brown's Boys New Year - Stormin' Mammy.

Tensions are high as Agnes and the gang prepare for an incoming storm.

Buster’s flying high as he nervously awaits his birthday parachute jump, Winnie receives a shock to the system, and a lost nun looks for help.