Fans queue to get their hands on Irish club Bohemian FC's new Kneecap jersey in aid of Palestine music project

FANS have been queuing up outside Bohemian FC's Dalymount Park ground in Dublin to get their hands on the club's new jersey, produced in collaboration with Irish language rappers, Kneecap.

The Bohs' have previously collaborated on jerseys with the bands Oasis and Fontaines DC and have produced other shirts featuring Bob Marley, Thin Lizzy and Aslan, raising money for worthy causes.

They also released a Palestine-inspired jersey, with a percentage of profits going to help sports projects in the West Bank.

According to the club, the new Kneecap effort once again 'pays homage to the unbreakable bond between the Irish and Palestinian people'.

As with the previous jerseys, a sizeable share of income from the shirts will be donated to a worthy cause, with 30 per cent of profits going to ACLAÍ Palestine.

The money will enable the construction/fit-out of a community music studio to enable artists and musicians in the Aida Camp in the West Bank to be able to enjoy music at any level.

"It will also enable these artists to record and produce music that can be the catalyst for future careers," read the Bohs website.

"The illegal collective brutal punishment of the Palestinian people is not only through physical violence, it also seeks to destroy their culture and customs of which music plays a vital role."

Shirt

Announced on Monday, fans have only been able to buy the new shirt in person from Dalymount Park from 1-7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That prompted queues to form outside the ground, with the club releasing pictures of fans lining up, eager to get their hands on the jersey.

Any remaining shirts will go on sale online at midday on Thursday for shipping before Christmas.

The collaboration coincided with Kneecap's two sold-out shows at Dublin's 3Arena last night and tonight.

The one-off jersey, designed by the members of Kneecap in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers, is patterned with a Kufiyah design that is decorated with interwoven Irish and Palestine flags.

The letters C.E.A.R.T.A (Rights) from Kneecap's track of the same name adorn the inside neck tape, while the collar and cuff are woven with orange, green and red — the standout colours from the Irish and Palestinian flags.

We're on the one road 💚🤍🧡 Kneecap x BFC 2026 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUa5yxqxdE — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) December 16, 2025

On each sleeve are three stitched stripes of the same colours, while an embroidered hem tag features a Palestinian and Irish graffiti-style flag with the words 'Dluthpháirtíocht / Solidarity'.

"We are delighted to unveil this jersey following lots of work over the past few months with Kneecap and with ACLAÍ Palestine," said Daniel Lambert, Bohemian's Chief Commercial Officer.

"The rise of the band, to now become a recognisable name across the world playing to sold-out arenas and festival headliners, has been spectacular.

"Even more impressive is to see them continuously highlight and speak about Palestine to bigger and bigger crowds and be unrelenting in their moral convictions."

'Symbol of solidarity'

Kneecap's Móglaí Bap said it was an honour for the band to work with Bohs.

"There's few sporting clubs in this world who continue to stand strong and unyielding against oppression and in solidarity with the Palestinian people," he said.

"Bohemian FC is one of them and being a small part of this club with signage at Dalymount Park and attending some games has been an honour for us in Kneecap.

"We will always stand with them and to do so whilst helping to create a space where Palestinian artists can hopefully flourish is special.

Our 2026 away shirt, in partnership with @KNEECAPCEOL and raising funds for ACLAÍ Palestine. 🔴⚫️ Designed by the members of Kneecap in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers, the shirt pays homage to the unbreakable bond between the Irish and Palestinian people. 🇮🇪🇵🇸 To… pic.twitter.com/HEQ50PBo80 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) December 15, 2025

"We want to help spread the music created at the new studio space as much as we can and platform these artists."

Ainle Ó Cairealláin, Founder and Director ACLAÍ Palestine, said: "This project is a symbol of solidarity between Ireland and Palestine and serves to overcome the isolation that is forced upon Palestinians by the ongoing violence and oppression of the occupation and the indifference of Western governments and many media outlets.

"We hope that the bridge built with the release of this jersey will be the beginning of an enduring relationship and that will result in deep connections between Irish and Palestinian artists that might one day share a stage together."