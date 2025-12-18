Man who hit ex-partner in face with motorcycle helmet jailed

A MAN who hit his ex-partner in the face with a motorcycle helmet while she collected her young daughter from school has been jailed.

David Carson, of Craignish Crescent in Dundonald, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on December 15 for the domestic abuse related assault in May 2024.

The 48-year-old was sentenced to four years, with two years to be served in custody and two on licence.

A four year restraining order was also imposed.

"We would like to commend the victim for coming forward and seeking justice, as seeing your case through the criminal justice system is a huge undertaking,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Mills said following the sentencing.

“The victim in this case was assaulted by Carson who struck her in the face with a motorcycle helmet when she was picking up her child from school,” he explained.

“This was not only very distressing for the victim but the child was also left very frightened by the incident.”

He added: “Domestic abuse is a terrifying and impactful crime and very often people who are being abused feel isolated, vulnerable and frightened and don’t know where to turn.

“It's vital that victims know there is help available and I would encourage anyone suffering domestic abuse to come forward and report the matter to the police.

“We're here to help you and we will robustly investigate all allegations of abuse and fully support you through the criminal justice process.

“Please be assured that you can come forward in confidence and speak to Detectives in Public Protection Branch who will treat you with sensitivity and respect.

“Anyone who is suffering from domestic abuse can contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414.”