Irish Heritage hosts annual candlelit Christmas event
Irish Heritage hosts annual candlelit Christmas event

IRISH HERITAGE hosted its annual Christmas event in the heart of London this month.

The organisation's Christmas by Candlelight concert took place on December 12 at St George's church in Hanover Square.

Often referred to as Handel’s Church, the venue proved the perfect setting for one of the most popular events in the charity's  season, which was compered for 2025 by the BBC's Petroc Trelawny.

Anne-Marie Fyfe, Cathal Dallat, Irish Heritage Chairperson Jim Kirby and his wife Adelaide (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Artistic Director Brian Hughes and Artistic Administrator Tara Viscardi organised the programme, which included performances from soprano Hannah O’Brien, organist Jeremiah Stephenson and the Irish Heritage Christmas choir.

There were also readings from Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and the Irish actress Nora Connolly.

Irish actress Nora Connolly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Established in London in 1974, Irish Heritage is committed to "advancing public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama, to the benefit of the community".

The organisation delivers its work through four ongoing programmes: collaborations with like-minded organisations, education including bursaries, events, and outreach and community activity.

Scroll down for more images from the event...

Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Chairperson Jim Kirby and Artistic Director Brian Hughes (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Harpist Tara Viscardi (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Compere Petroc Trelawny was signing copies of his books during the interval. He is pictured 3rd left with Ailidh Kirby, Mike davidson and Sinead Kirby (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Hannah Seymour, Jack Tostevin-Hall and Sinead Walsh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Donna Duffy, William Foote, Alex Ciupka and Linda Tanner (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Soprano Hannah O’Brien (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Actress Nora Connolly, Deirdre Fraser, Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and Irish Heritage Chairperson Jim Kirby (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Trustee Mary Clancy and Mary Connolly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Bridie Cunningham, her mother Matgaret and Peter Irwin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

