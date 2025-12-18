Irish Heritage hosts annual candlelit Christmas event

IRISH HERITAGE hosted its annual Christmas event in the heart of London this month.

The organisation's Christmas by Candlelight concert took place on December 12 at St George's church in Hanover Square.

Often referred to as Handel’s Church, the venue proved the perfect setting for one of the most popular events in the charity's season, which was compered for 2025 by the BBC's Petroc Trelawny.

Irish Heritage Artistic Director Brian Hughes and Artistic Administrator Tara Viscardi organised the programme, which included performances from soprano Hannah O’Brien, organist Jeremiah Stephenson and the Irish Heritage Christmas choir.

There were also readings from Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and the Irish actress Nora Connolly.

Established in London in 1974, Irish Heritage is committed to "advancing public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama, to the benefit of the community".

The organisation delivers its work through four ongoing programmes: collaborations with like-minded organisations, education including bursaries, events, and outreach and community activity.