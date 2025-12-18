New direct flight from Ireland to the US will launch in 2026

AER LINGUS will launch a new direct flight to the US next year it has confirmed this month.

The Irish airline will fly nonstop from Dublin to the city of Pittsburgh from spring 2026.

The new route is among a raft of summer offerings announced by the airline which also includes routes to Oslo in Norway and Santiago de Compostela in Spain

“Our 2026 long-haul expansion continues with the launch of nonstop flights to Pittsburgh — the ‘City of Bridges’," an Aer Lingus spokesperson confirmed.

“Known for its vibrant neighbourhoods, tech innovation, sports culture, and gateway access to the wider Pennsylvania region, Pittsburgh offers a fresh US destination for both leisure and business travellers,” they added.

“With convenient four-times-weekly service, it’s easier than ever to connect Ireland and the US Midwest.”

The new year-round flight from Dublin Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport will launch on May 25, 2026.

The service will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays - with a short pause in January and February, the airline has confirmed.

Fares start from €512 and are available to book now.

“Pittsburgh shares many cultural and ancestral links with Ireland and the new flight route will only serve to strengthen these historic ties,” a spokesperson for Visit Pittsburgh said today.

“Aer Lingus also holds a special relationship with the city, where this year it announced itself as the Official Airline Partner of the iconic American Football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers,” they added.