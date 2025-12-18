Legislation allowing oral testimony to be gathered for Omagh Bombing Inquiry will be prioritised

THE Irish Government will prioritise the drafting of legislation to allow it to further assist the Omagh Bombing Inquiry it was confirmed this week.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan gained approval for the “priority drafting of a bill to enable the taking of oral testimony for the purposes of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry” he confirmed in a statement made yesterday,

Mr O’Callaghan, who is the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, said the move is “another important step” in delivering on the Irish Government’s commitment to facilitate and support the UK Government’s inquiry.

First announced in February 2023, it is intended to establish the preventability of the Real IRA bombing in August 1998, which killed 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220 others.

“The proposed legislation will provide a bespoke legal mechanism to facilitate the taking of sworn testimony from State bodies before a judge of the High Court,” a spokesperson for Minister O’Callaghan’s department said.

“Work will commence immediately on the drafting of the Bill with a view to it being in place for the Inquiry’s evidential hearings due to start next year,” they added.

The proposals have now been sent to the Inquiry to give Chairman Lord Alan Turnbull an opportunity to comment on them and to engage with the Minister’s officials.

The proposed legislation is modelled on a mechanism contained in Ireland’s Criminal Justice (International Co-operation) Act 2019 to enable the taking of oral testimony for the purposes of UK Troubles-related inquests.

The legislation builds on the 2019 model to include new features aimed at “maximising the evidential opportunities available to the Chairman of the Inquiry to fulfil his terms of reference and to enhance transparency” Minister O’Callaghan’s department confirmed this week.

“This is in the interests of the victims’ families and survivors and their search for truth and accountability,” they added.

Once the bill is passed, the mechanism it contains will be available to the Chairman over the full life time of the Inquiry.

“Obtaining Government approval to progress this legislation marks another important milestone in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the Inquiry,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“The legislation will add to the suite of measures already implemented,” he added.

“This includes the Memorandum of Understanding which I signed with the Chairman of the Inquiry last April relating to the disclosure of Irish State materials, and the Data Protection Regulations that I signed last month to enable the disclosure of sensitive personal data to the Inquiry.”

Minister O’Callaghan explained: “Our commitment, alongside that of the UK Government, is essential to addressing the enormous impact of Troubles-related violence and the legitimate needs and expectations of victims’ families and survivors who have long searched for truth and accountability.

“Assisting an inquiry established under the law of another sovereign state is legally complex and requires us to make every effort to find solutions.

“My proposals will provide a robust statutory framework that seeks to maximise the assistance to be provided to the Inquiry to fulfil its terms of reference while also safeguarding in so far as that is necessary the essential interests of the State and the rights of witnesses involved.”